Experience global flavours at these five must-visit spots in the Capital

From understated European luxury to vibrant Pan-Asian flavours, the Capital’s dining scene continues to evolve with a new set of destinations that promise immersive concepts, world-class culinary technique, and memorable cocktail programs. Here is a look at four must-visit spots.

Louve, Khan Market

Louve in the Khan Market is a true European fine-dining experience

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Louve has been conceived to fill a specific void in Delhi’s culinary landscape: a true European fine-dining experience that places technique, wine culture, and understated luxury at its core. “The ambition is reflected in its design, which draws inspiration from the timeless, neo-classical architecture of Lutyens’ Delhi. The interiors, designed by Sarbjit Singh, are a study in restraint and power, featuring double-height spaces, tall arches, and a stunning sculptural 14 ft chandelier, balancing the warmth of classic Italian dining rooms with the precision of French Michelin-style restaurants,” says founder, Shikha Begwani.

Cuisine: French and Mediterranean, with strong influences from Italian and French fine-dining traditions. The menu showcases classical European techniques, including sous-vide cooking, confit, and handmade pasta.

Signature Offerings: Don’t miss the Lobster Salad, the indulgent Truffle Brie Crostini, the elegant Sous-Vide Lamb Loin, or the sweet finish of the Belgian Ruby Chocolate Dessert.

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{{^usCountry}} Unique Tipple: The bar program is led by an international mixologist, with a highlight being the “Cocktails from Memory” concept—drinks chosen based on emotion rather than just ingredients. Cost for two: Approximately ₹ 7,000 ZUKI (Noida) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Unique Tipple: The bar program is led by an international mixologist, with a highlight being the “Cocktails from Memory” concept—drinks chosen based on emotion rather than just ingredients. Cost for two: Approximately ₹ 7,000 ZUKI (Noida) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} ZUKI is positioned as a vibrant new benchmark for dining in Noida, envisioned as a modern Pan-Asian destination that adapts to every mood. Founder Deepak Gupta’s promise to elevate the Pan-Asian experience for the city manifests in a social, experience-first space. The ambience is versatile, seamlessly transitioning from a high-energy indoor setting to relaxed outdoor seating and intimate private dining rooms (PDRs). It’s designed as a melting pot where bold cuisine, culture, and community converge. Cuisine: Pan-Asian {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ZUKI is positioned as a vibrant new benchmark for dining in Noida, envisioned as a modern Pan-Asian destination that adapts to every mood. Founder Deepak Gupta’s promise to elevate the Pan-Asian experience for the city manifests in a social, experience-first space. The ambience is versatile, seamlessly transitioning from a high-energy indoor setting to relaxed outdoor seating and intimate private dining rooms (PDRs). It’s designed as a melting pot where bold cuisine, culture, and community converge. Cuisine: Pan-Asian {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Signature Offerings: Menu highlights include the cold Japanese Avocado Pizza, flavourful Sriracha Udon Noodles, the tender Robata Grilled Sole, and the classic Signature Thai Green Curry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Signature Offerings: Menu highlights include the cold Japanese Avocado Pizza, flavourful Sriracha Udon Noodles, the tender Robata Grilled Sole, and the classic Signature Thai Green Curry. {{/usCountry}}

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Unique Tipple: The cocktail menu features unique pairings like the Smoked Remedy (a peated whiskey drink with citrus and honey-ginger) and the indulgent, creamy Drunken Dessert (vodka, Baileys, and cheesecake flavours).

Cost for Two: ₹ 1,500+

She’s Here, Gurugram

Evolving from the creative foundation of Call Me Ten, She’s Here is a contemporary take on Japanese cuisine that reflects how modern diners experience it today—globally influenced, technique-driven, yet intuitive. “The space is intimate and fluid, using dark woods, terracotta, and earthy textures to create a grounded, warm aesthetic. The layout is intentionally designed to shift the energy from focused daytime dining to a more energetic, social evening atmosphere driven by cocktails and shared plates,” says Tanveer Kwatra, founder.

Cuisine: Contemporary Japanese, with a strong focus on technique and ingredient-led cooking. It notably incorporates Wafu cuisine, reinterpreting Italian dishes through a Japanese lens.

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Signature Offerings: The menu is built for exploration across formats like the Omakase Bar, Teppanyaki, and Robata grilling. Key dishes include the Akamai Tuna Roll, Truffle Mushroom Arancini, and the Yuzu Butter Garlic Prawns.

Unique Tipple: The full bar programme is rooted in seasonality and Japanese ingredients like yuzu and miso. The key experience is the Omakase Bar, where the bartender crafts bespoke cocktails in real time based purely on the guest’s preferences and mood.

Cost for Two (without alcohol): ₹ 3,000

Cost for Two (with alcohol): ₹ 5,000

La Isla, Greater Kailash

It’s an escape within the city, conceived as a tropical-luxury destination that blends relaxed, global coastal sensibilities (like Los Cabos, Bali, and modern Dubai) with elevated design and culinary sophistication. “The vision moves beyond a conventional restaurant to a lifestyle destination where architecture, music, and food create an immersive, high-glam yet warm experience. The ambience is sensorial, using rich textures and statement lighting across multiple zones to transition beautifully from a bright day setting to a celebratory night atmosphere,” says Kripa Sial, founder.

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Cuisine: A curated mix of Modern Mexican Asian, Japanese, and global fusion cuisine. The menu is designed to be experiential and approachable, blending comfort flavours with elevated presentation.

Signature Offerings: Look out for the signature Sushi Selections, premium Dim Sums, and innovative Small Plates. The menu also features chef-driven mains and sharing plates that complement the social dining mood.

Unique Tipple: The cocktail programme focuses on experiential mixes that align with the brand’s aesthetic, incorporating Asian ingredients, seasonal infusions, and visually striking presentations.

Cost for Two: ₹1,500–2,500, depending on dining preferences.

Kimikai, Gurugram

Kimikai has been conceived as a storytelling-led Asian dining destination, inspired by the journey of a mysterious spice trader who traversed the continent, gathering flavours and cultural influences along the way. This narrative is reflected in its design, which blends the elegance of historic Asian trading houses with a contemporary sensibility. Warm wood finishes, layered textures, sculptural accents, and curated artefacts define the space, while soft lighting, plush seating, and intimate corners create an atmosphere of quiet intrigue and discovery.

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Cuisine: Contemporary Asian, drawing from Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, and Indian influences, interpreted through a refined, modern lens.

Signature Offerings: Rooted in the philosophy of umami, the menu focuses on depth, balance, and technique. Expect pristine ingredients and layered flavours, brought to life through methods such as fermentation, smoking, slow broths, and nuanced seasoning—resulting in dishes that balance authenticity with innovation.

Unique Tipple: The bar programme is thoughtfully curated, with cocktails inspired by Asian flavours and historic trade routes. Ingredients such as banana, avocado, pandan, yuzu, jaggery, and kewra come together in inventive combinations, creating drinks that are both complex and evocative.

Cost for two: Approximately ₹2,500

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ruchika Garg Ruchika Garg writes on food, health, culture, and lifestyle for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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