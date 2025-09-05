As Onam festivities fill the air with vibrant colours and joyous celebrations, the anticipation of a traditional sadhya feast is palpable. Here are some places to savour this iconic Kerala spread. Experience the joy of Onam with delicious sadhya feasts in Delhi NCR

Vibrant flavours of Kerala

Enjoy specially curated Onam sadhya at Seasonal Tastes. The festive menu features classics such as vellarikka pachadi, katti kalan, kootu curry, choru, pacha moru and the much-loved parippu payasam, served together in true sadhya style.

Where: Westin, Gurgaon, Sector 29, New Delhi

Price: ₹4,247 (per person)

When: Today and tomorrow

The joyous festival of Onam

The crafted menu includes a variety of classic dishes such as avial, payaru thoru, erissery, kootu curry and kalan, among others, prepared under the expert guidance of skilled chefs. The sadhya is also available for takeaway.

Where: Dakshin, Sheraton, New Delhi

Price: ₹3,400

When: Today

Colours and authenticity of Kerala

Guests can begin with crisp delights such as nendran chips and sharkara upperi, alongside tangy accompaniments like inji curry, mango pickle and lemon pickle; mildly spiced olan, prepared with ash gourd, red beans and coconut milk; and avial, a mix of vegetables cooked in coconut oil and curd. End on a sweet note with a creamy payasam and ada pradhaman.

Where: Zambar, 3rd Floor, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon

Price: ₹1,499 (per person)

When: Today and tomorrow

A soulful celebration of Kerala

Diners can immerse themselves in the flavours of Kerala with an elaborate spread of 30 traditional dishes, crafted by a guest chef from Kerala. The menu features delights like crunchy banana chips, sarkara varatti, mor milagai, and inji, kadumanga and naranga. Staples like red rice, white rice, parippu curry, sambar, pulissery, rasam, podi and a drizzle of aromatic ney make the meal wholesome and comforting.

Where: Padmanabham, Rajendra Place, Central Delhi, New Delhi

Price: ₹895 (per person)

When: Till September 7

An elaborate thali

Featuring classics such as rasam, upperi, vendakkai khichdi and red pumpkin erissery, each dish is prepared with authentic recipes and served in a traditional festive presentation.

Where: Varq, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Price: ₹3,000 (per person)

When: Today