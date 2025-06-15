Father's Day| Indian chefs reveal the food legacy they inherited from their dads and their spin to it

Celebrating their dads on Father's Day today, some renowned Indian chefs reveal the food legacy they inherited from their fathers and how they went on to reinvent them to pay their homage to that. Chefs reveal their dads' food legacy on Father's Day

‘My father’s galouti kebabs were legendary’

By Gulam Qureshi, Master Chef, Chingari, Sheraton Grand Pune Bund Garden Hotel, Pune

Chef Gulam Qureshi

“We come from Lucknow, and if there’s one thing our families have truly mastered, it is the art of kebabs. My father’s galouti kebabs were legendary. They would melt in your mouth with the kind of richness and finesse that only comes from years of tradition and quiet perfection. I have taken that legacy forward with a menu that spans three generations. It is a space where new dishes are celebrated and old recipes are nurtured. One of my proudest creations is the Rajma Galouti, a vegetarian tribute to our meat-loving roots. Kidney beans are blended into a soft and velvety kebab that captures the essence of the traditional galouti. It is served with a tangy beetroot and lime murabba and paired with mini warqui and a delicate pistachio korma.”

‘Bharta was my father’s go-to dish’

By Chef Rajesh Wadhwa, Executive Chef, Loya, Taj West End, Bengaluru

Chef Rajesh Wadhwa

“As a kid, bharta was my father’s go-to dish. Every time he made it, the house would fill with the rich, smoky aroma of vegetables roasting on an open flame. He would slow-roast baigan, onions, tomatoes and chillies over charcoal, never rushing the process. What made it special wasn’t just the technique, but the quiet pride he took in making something so simple, yet full of heart. Watching him mash everything together using the baigan stem is a memory I carry with me even today. At my eatery, I have recreated the same dish through the lens of my own journey. I add jackfruit, freshly sourced from the gardens, which brings in an earthy depth and a unique texture. The bharta is then topped with crisp jackfruit fritters that add a playful contrast to the creaminess of the dish. It is a humble preparation, but one that holds generations of flavour, memory and emotion.”

‘My father’s signature recipe is simple, yet has a robust flavour’

By Anshul Dhyani, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Chef Anshul Dhyani

I am a proud pahadi from Uttarakhand. My father’s signature dish, Aloo Ke Gutke with Bhatt ki Churkani, is really close to my heart. Rooted in the rich heritage of Uttarakhand’s cuisine, it combines the earthy aroma of fresh herbs with the hearty essence of local grains and spices. My father’s recipe was known for its simple, yet robust flavour profile. Inspired by the rustic flavours passed down from my father, I reimagined the pahadi recipe with my own inventive twist and added layers of contemporary flair. I gave it a twist by adding oak-smoked potatoes and churkani foam. That gives it a bold flavour and gourmet finesse while preserving the soul of Uttarakhand’s comfort food.”