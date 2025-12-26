Five restaurants to hit in the Capital before the year ends!

Novy, Gurugram

Novy, founded by Sachi Yadav, is defined by intentional experimentation and the act of building something new. Positioned as approachable fine dining, the concept is intentionally cuisine-agnostic, applying global techniques to recognizable ingredients to create dishes that surprise without alienating. The ambience reflects this balance, offering a warm, contemporary, and unhurried space where guests can feel at ease. Menu highlights showcase a blend of instinct and advanced technique, with celebrated dishes like the Manipuri Porchetta, Charcoal-Roasted Bone Marrow, Nimbu Paella, and Eton Mess. Their technique-driven cocktail program focuses on depth and umami, with unique offerings such as Mind the Mush and Pampola, utilizing in-house ferments and modern methods like fat-washing. The cost for two is Rs. 4,000 (without alcohol) or Rs. 5,500 (with alcohol).