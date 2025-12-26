Five restaurants to hit in the Capital before the year ends!
These recently launched restaurants turn dining into experience, blening flavours, culture and design
Here are five newly opened restaurants in Delhi-NCR that bring stories, flavour, culture and magic together on the plate — from global inspirations and innovative concepts to regional reinventions and immersive dining experiences:
Raiya, Hauz Khas
Founded by Prriyam Chauhhan as a heartfelt tribute to his father, Raiya is envisioned as a global destination for culinary artistry. The concept seamlessly blends cosmopolitan flavours with modern Indian finesse, showcased in an ambience that marries Victorian elegance with soulful warmth. The refined space features ornate details and an inviting atmosphere that is both timeless and contemporary. Raiya offers a menu that spans Continental, European, Modern Indian, and Asian cuisines, with signature offerings including the Darbaar-e-Khaas meal bowls and the much-loved Avocado Flatbread. The bar serves alcohol, featuring unique cocktails like the Elixir of Gold and Hidden Gem, which are crafted with edible gold to match the restaurant’s refined ethos. The approximate cost for two is Rs. 3,000.
Novy, Gurugram
Novy, founded by Sachi Yadav, is defined by intentional experimentation and the act of building something new. Positioned as approachable fine dining, the concept is intentionally cuisine-agnostic, applying global techniques to recognizable ingredients to create dishes that surprise without alienating. The ambience reflects this balance, offering a warm, contemporary, and unhurried space where guests can feel at ease. Menu highlights showcase a blend of instinct and advanced technique, with celebrated dishes like the Manipuri Porchetta, Charcoal-Roasted Bone Marrow, Nimbu Paella, and Eton Mess. Their technique-driven cocktail program focuses on depth and umami, with unique offerings such as Mind the Mush and Pampola, utilizing in-house ferments and modern methods like fat-washing. The cost for two is Rs. 4,000 (without alcohol) or Rs. 5,500 (with alcohol).
Izakaya at Megu, Delhi
Izakaya at MEGU is a modern interpretation of Japan’s vibrant social dining culture, designed around shared plates, signature cocktails, and easy conversation. Set in a stylish alfresco space at The Leela Palace New Delhi, the ambience combines contemporary Japanese design with refined elegance. Live DJ sets on weekends elevate the energetic and effortless mood, making it ideal for social gatherings. The menu focuses on modern Japanese bar bites crafted for sharing, with highlights including the Steamed Silken Tofu with Ginger Pepper Soy, Crispy Vegetables with Miso Mustard, and the Baked Spicy Crab. The strong drinks programme features premium sake and Japanese whiskies, alongside signature Izakaya cocktails like Shinrin Highball, Kansei, and Nihon Noir. The average cost for two is between Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 8,000.
Majlis, Noida
Founder Osama Jalali conceived Majlis as a place that truly feels like home—a spot to enjoy good music and comforting, homestyle Mughlai food cooked in the traditional manner. The restaurant serves heirloom recipes with strong influences from the Old Delhi, Rampur, and Awadh regions. This focus on heritage is also the highlight of the menu, featuring slow-cooked dishes prepared individually on dum in copper vessels. The ambience reinforces the royal-homely feel with hand-painted paintings adorning the walls, giving the space a personal and regal touch. Majlis serves alcohol, and its unique signature cocktail is the Noorani, a gin-based concoction blended with mango puree and peach. The estimated cost for two is Rs. 4,000.
Silq, Malcha Marg
Silq is conceptualized as a cultural journey, drawing inspiration from the ancient Silk Route which connected civilizations through trade, stories, and ideas. The experience is designed to be mindful and immersive, integrating food with fragrance, music, and ceremony. The ambience achieves a modern luxury feel with cultural depth, featuring warm lighting, brass accents, and textured fabrics to create a calm, intimate, and refined space. “The cuisine is inspired by the regions of the Silk Route, honouring the culinary influences of Persia, Mughlai, Indian, the Levant, and the Mediterranean. Signature dishes include the Laham Adana Kebab, Silq Nehari, and Tandoori Bharwa Gucchi. The bar offers a curated cocktail programme with drinks inspired by regional stories, such as Sunaar Ras and the clarified Rasmalai,” says founder Sagar Kumar. The average cost for two is approximately Rs. 4,000 - Rs. 5,000 plus taxes.