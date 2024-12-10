From berry oatmeal to killer fish muffins: 3 anti-inflammatory winter recipes to help reduce joint pain

As the cold weather settles in, do you find that your joints become stiffer and more painful? If you're someone with arthritis or other joint conditions, you're not alone. Many people notice that their joints ache more when the temperature drops but the good news is that there are certain anti-inflammatory foods you can eat to help reduce swelling and ease joint discomfort. Here are 3 recipes that will help reduce inflammation and make you feel better this chilly season! Berry oatmeal to killer fish muffins

Mixed berry oatmeal

Berries are not just delicious; they are packed with fibre, vitamins, and antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation in the body. Varieties like strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries contain anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants that may help decrease inflammation; regular consumption of these antioxidant-rich fruits can be a tasty and natural way to support joint health.

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats, 1 cup of mixed berries (blueberries, strawberries, blackberries, or any berries you prefer), 1 tbsp of honey, and 2 tsp of brown sugar (divided).

Method:

Start by cooking the oats according to the package directions. While the oats are cooking, combine the berries and honey in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook for about 3-5 minutes, until the berries release their juices, then remove from heat. Once the oatmeal is ready, divide it between two bowls. Top each bowl with 1 teaspoon of brown sugar and half of the berry mixture. Enjoy it warm!

Killer crack salmon muffins

Fatty fish are an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids, which are known for their anti-inflammatory properties. Salmon, sardines, mackerel, herring, and anchovies are some of the best sources of these beneficial fats and including these fish in your diet can help alleviate pain and stiffness in your joints, especially during the colder months.

Ingredients:

12-slot silicone muffin tray, 3 sheets of nori paper, and 1½ cups of cooked sushi rice (fully cooled),1 lb of salmon (skin removed and cubed), 2 tbsp of olive oil, 1 tbsp of sesame oil, 1 tbsp of low-sodium soy sauce, 1 tbsp of unseasoned rice vinegar, 1 tbsp of honey, 1 tbsp of ginger, 3 cloves of garlic (minced), 1 tbsp of sesame seeds, and 2 diced scallions.

The glaze requires 1 tbsp of toasted sesame oil, 2 tbsp of honey, 2 tsp of soy sauce, 1 tsp of Sriracha sauce, 1 tsp of ginger, and 1 tsp of sesame seeds. Optional toppings include sliced scallions and shredded carrots.

Method:

Preheat your oven to 400℉. Use scissors to cut the nori sheets into 4 equal squares. In a large bowl, whisk together olive oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, rice vinegar, honey, ginger, garlic, sesame seeds, and scallions. Add the cubed salmon to the mixture and marinate for at least 1 hour, or overnight if possible. For each nori square, place about 1 heaping tablespoon of rice and spread it slightly. Transfer the nori square to a muffin tray slot and gently press the rice into the centre, with the edges coming up along the sides. Place 4-5 salmon cubes into each slot. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes, and if desired, broil for 1-2 minutes to achieve a crisp texture on the salmon. To make the glaze, whisk together all the ingredients and taste to adjust. Drizzle the glaze over the cooked salmon and top with optional sliced scallions and shredded carrots. Serve and enjoy!

Warm lentil soup

Whole grains, beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds are excellent sources of fibre, which not only helps lower cholesterol but also promotes the growth of healthy gut bacteria, supporting your immune system. This combination of foods helps nourish your body and fight joint pain from within.

Recipe:

2 tbsp of olive oil, 1 chopped onion (white, brown, or yellow), 2 minced garlic cloves, 1 large carrot (about 1 1/4 cups chopped), 2 celery ribs (about 1 1/4 cups chopped), 2 cups (400g) of dried lentils (green or brown, rinsed), 400g of crushed tomatoes, 1.5 litres (6 cups) of vegetable or chicken stock (low sodium), 1/2 tsp each of cumin and coriander powder, 1 1/2 tsp of paprika powder, 2 dried bay leaves, and the zest and juice of 1 lemon. For seasoning, add 1/4 tsp each of salt and pepper. To serve, use chopped fresh parsley for garnish and warm bread on the side.

Method:

Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add garlic and onion, cooking for about 2 minutes. Then, add the chopped celery and carrot, and cook for another 7-10 minutes, until softened and the onion becomes sweet. This step is essential to developing the soup's flavour base. Add the lentils, crushed tomatoes, stock, cumin, coriander, paprika, bay leaves, salt, and pepper. Stir everything well and increase the heat to bring the mixture to a simmer. Skim off any scum that rises to the surface, then cover the pot and reduce the heat to medium-low. Let the soup simmer for 35-40 minutes, or until the lentils are tender. Remove the bay leaves, and if you prefer a thicker consistency, use a stick blender to pulse 2-3 times or transfer 2 cups of the soup to a blender. Once blended, return it to the pot and adjust the texture by adding water if needed. Season with salt and pepper to taste, then add the zest and juice of the lemon just before serving. Garnish with chopped parsley and serve with warm, crusty bread slathered with butter. Enjoy your comforting soup!

Winter can be a challenging time for those with joint pain, but by adding these anti-inflammatory foods to your diet, you can help manage your symptoms and reduce inflammation naturally