Thursday, Jan 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
From Chhole Bhature to Pav Bhaji: Winter street snacks you must try this season trending

ByAkshita Prakash
Jan 09, 2025 04:41 PM IST

These snacks, perfect for colder months, provide warmth and hearty flavours. They are the ultimate comfort foods that keep you cosy during winter.

Winter street snacks you must try this season

While these snacks can be savoured all year round, they truly shine in the colder months. Their warmth, flavours, and hearty ingredients make them the ultimate comfort food to keep you cosy during winter.

Winter street snacks you must try this season
Chhole Bhature - Delhi

A beloved winter street food for Delhites, chhole bhature is the perfect winter comfort snack in the evenings or as breakfast.

Where to eat:

Sitaram Diwan Chand, Paharganj

Chache di hatti, Kamla Nagar

Rama Chhole Bhature, Jail Road

Pav Bhaji - Mumbai

A crowd favourite and sentimental street snack for all Mumbaikars, This snack hits all the right notes, perfect for any time of the day.

Where to eat:

Shree Siddhivinayak Fast Food, Juhu Chowpatty

Amar Juice Centre, Vile Parle West

Bhagwati Pav Bhaji, Kandivali West

Nihari - Lucknow

Infused with aromatic spices like cardamom and cinnamon, Nihari offers a rich and flavorful experience, making it the perfect dish to combat the winter chill.

Where to eat:

Raheem's Kulcha-Nahari, Akbarigate, Chowk

The Awadh's Dastarkhwan, Gomti Nagar

Achche Bhai Ke Kulche Nihari, Raja Bazar

Kachori - Jaipur

Crispy kachoris filled with spices, potatoes and lentils when paired with tangy chutneys or a hot curry, offer a warm, satisfying meal perfect for colder weather.

Where to eat:

Rawat Misthan Bhandar (multiple outlets)

Sampat Kachori and Namkeen Bhandar, Chandpole

Gopi Kachori Wala, C-Scheme

Momos - Darjeeling

Nothing beats the joy of biting into hot momos on a cold winter day. Pair them with spicy chutney for a fiery kick that will keep the chill at bay.

Where to eat:

Soaltee, near Mall Road

Noryang Tibetan Kitchen, Limbugaon

Kunga Restaurant, Gandhi Road

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 09, 2025
