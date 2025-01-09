From Chhole Bhature to Pav Bhaji: Winter street snacks you must try this season trending

These snacks, perfect for colder months, provide warmth and hearty flavours. They are the ultimate comfort foods that keep you cosy during winter.
Why Winter? While these snacks can be savoured all year round, they truly shine in the colder months. Their warmth, flavours, and hearty ingredients make them the ultimate comfort food to keep you cosy during winter.
Chhole Bhature - Delhi
A beloved winter street food for Delhites, chhole bhature is the perfect winter comfort snack in the evenings or as breakfast.
Where to eat:
Sitaram Diwan Chand, Paharganj
Chache di hatti, Kamla Nagar
Rama Chhole Bhature, Jail Road
Pav Bhaji - Mumbai
A crowd favourite and sentimental street snack for all Mumbaikars, This snack hits all the right notes, perfect for any time of the day.
Where to eat:
Shree Siddhivinayak Fast Food, Juhu Chowpatty
Amar Juice Centre, Vile Parle West
Bhagwati Pav Bhaji, Kandivali West
Nihari - Lucknow
Infused with aromatic spices like cardamom and cinnamon, Nihari offers a rich and flavorful experience, making it the perfect dish to combat the winter chill.
Where to eat:
Raheem's Kulcha-Nahari, Akbarigate, Chowk
The Awadh's Dastarkhwan, Gomti Nagar
Achche Bhai Ke Kulche Nihari, Raja Bazar
Kachori - Jaipur
Crispy kachoris filled with spices, potatoes and lentils when paired with tangy chutneys or a hot curry, offer a warm, satisfying meal perfect for colder weather.
Where to eat:
Rawat Misthan Bhandar (multiple outlets)
Sampat Kachori and Namkeen Bhandar, Chandpole
Gopi Kachori Wala, C-Scheme
Momos - Darjeeling
Nothing beats the joy of biting into hot momos on a cold winter day. Pair them with spicy chutney for a fiery kick that will keep the chill at bay.