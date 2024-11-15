From tandoori salmon to Turkish fig pudding: 5 recipes that are sure to boost your vitamin D this winter

It's only November yet in most of North India, all the winter clothes are coming out. In this chilly season, as the sun hides behind thick clouds, many of us struggle to get enough of the essential nutrient that keeps us healthy — vitamin D. Did you know that around 95% of our vitamin D is derived from the sun, which is why vitamin D deficiency becomes a pressing concern during the colder months. But don’t worry! The right foods can step in to save the day. Here's a list of delicious recipes to keep you fit and fine! Tandoori salmon to Turkish fig pudding

Tandoori salmon

Salmon isn’t just a tasty treat; it's a vitamin D treasure trove. Fatty fish like salmon are among the best natural sources of vitamin D. So, when the days are dreary, indulge in a rich, spiced tandoori salmon to give your body what it needs.

Recipe: Coat salmon filets with a marinade made from yoghurt, coriander powder, tandoori masala, turmeric, and garam masala. Let it sit for 15-30 minutes to absorb the flavours. Sauté some spices — cumin seeds, star anise, and bay leaves — in oil until aromatic. Add diced onions and bell peppers, then place the salmon on top. Pour over the remaining marinade and cook on medium-low heat for 20 minutes. Garnish with cilantro and lime for a vibrant, flavorful boost. Serve with some steaming hot rice for a nutritious and delicious dinner!

Egg makhani curry

Eggs are a fantastic way to top up your Vitamin D levels, especially during the winter. The yolk, in particular, contains a significant amount of vitamin D — which makes this creamy egg makhani curry an excellent choice.

Recipe: Start by roasting boiled eggs in butter until they’re lightly browned. For the curry, sauté onions, tomatoes, and cashews, then blend into a smooth paste. Cook whole spices (cardamom, cinnamon, cloves) in butter, add the paste, and let it simmer until the oil separates. Add cream to enrich the sauce, then stir in the roasted eggs and cook for a few more minutes. Serve hot with chapati for a satisfying meal that keeps your bones strong.

South Indian mushroom pepper fry

Believe it or not, mushrooms are the only plant-based source of vitamin D, and when exposed to UV light, they can synthesise their own vitamin D2 — perfect for vegetarians or anyone looking to add variety to their diet. This flavourful, peppery dish is sure to fulfil all your cravings while being exactly what your body needs in these chilly months.

Recipe: Heat coconut oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dried red chillies to release the aromas. Toss in onions, cook until translucent, and then stir in the tomato paste, spices (coriander powder, cumin, and garam masala), and black pepper. Add mushrooms and cook on high heat to keep them firm and non-soggy. Let the mushrooms release their moisture and cook for 5-7 minutes. This spicy, savoury dish is perfect on its own or paired with some hot roti.

Turkish fig pudding

Did you know that figs, despite being tiny, pack in a good amount of vitamin D, along with calcium, potassium, and fibre? This simple, comforting fig pudding is a perfect winter treat to help maintain your vitamin D intake.

Recipe: Soak chopped dried figs in hot water for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, heat oat milk with cinnamon, cardamom, and a pinch of salt until it's warm but not hot. Blend the soaked figs with the milk and pour the smooth mixture into serving dishes. Chill in the fridge for a few hours or overnight. Top with dried apricots or raisins for extra nutrients, and enjoy a sweet treat that nourishes both body and soul.

Spicy tuna and chickpea patties

Tuna is another powerhouse when it comes to vitamin D. Just 3 ounces of canned tuna provide about 50% of the recommended daily intake of vitamin D. These spicy tuna and chickpea patties are not only delicious but will also keep your bones in check.

Recipe: Mix chickpeas, tuna, onions, garlic, lemon juice, cumin, and chilli powder to create a thick patty mixture. Shape the mixture into small patties and fry them until golden brown. Serve with cherry tomatoes, coriander dip, and a side of fresh salad. These easy-to-make patties are a perfect addition to your winter meals and will help maintain your vitamin D levels while keeping your taste buds satisfied.

Winter doesn’t have to mean a vitamin D slump. While the sun might be playing hide-and-seek, you can make sure your body gets the nourishment it needs through these delicious, vitamin D-packed dishes!