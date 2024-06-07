Frozen yoghurt bites beat back cravings and make for healthy summer treats

Do you feel peckish after your meals and need something sweet? Or end up swiping entire ice cream cartons clean late at night? Making healthy choices can be tough when midnight cravings hit. The answer to your binge eating problem is meal prepping. Strawberries mixed into yoghurt bite and frozen makes for a tasty treat(Instagram)

Strawberry mixed into the yoghurt bites(Instagram)

Making easy-to-prepare, healthy yet tasty sweet treats on the weekend can satisfy the cravings when they hit. According to Ipsos Essentials, April 2023 wave survey, it was found that in India, 80% of urban netizens and 46% of global citizens are prioritising their health and well-being by choosing high-quality food products. And if you are part of the majority, these frozen yoghurt bites are gaining steam online.

Chocolate yoghurt bites(Instagram)

Since creators claim that they taste like ice cream and cheesecake bites, make this healthy dessert using Greek yoghurt or hung curds. Yoghurt is a nutrient-dense probiotic food, that contains live microorganisms and is intended to maintain or improve the "good" bacteria in the body.

Scoop, freeze and dip

You can sweeten the curds with honey or maple syrup. If you want to keep things simple, mix in some vanilla extract, scoop it and freeze the discs. This makes the base of all the recipes for the bite-sized morsels.

To your base, change things up as you go and add other ingredients to make for an interesting mouthfeel. Adding chopped fruits like strawberries, blueberries, lychees, mangoes, bananas, or nuts and seeds can increase the health quotient of these bites. Yoghurt pairs well with melted chocolate and peanut butter, or any other nut butter of your choice.

Maple-sweetened yoghurt bites(Instagram)

Once you give it a mix, using an ice cream scoop, place even-sized balls on parchment paper. Freeze it for a few hours or overnight. Melt dark or milk chocolate with a little bit of coconut oil and dip the yoghurt bits into it. While the chocolate should immediately set because of the cold, you can re-freeze it. Transfer them into containers and enjoy them throughout the week.

These yoghurt bites can be given to teething babies to soothe their pain. If you skip the chocolate, you can also give it to your dogs for a cooling summer treat.