FSSAI cracks down on misleading food and alcohol claims; Dabur Honey, Old Monk and more banned

India’s food regulatory authority has reportedly barred consumer goods company Dabur India from selling products like ghee, honey and products with unverifiable “100%” claims, and issued notices to multiple alcoholic beverage manufacturing brands over flavouring violations.

Dabur India products under scrutiny over “100%” claims

FSSAI cracks down on misleading food and alcohol claims

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On August 4, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) released a statement on social media, barring Dabur India from selling certain food products carrying misleading “100%” claims. The regulation states that the brand’s labels such as “100% Natural”, “100% Pure”, “100% Organic” and “100% Purity Guaranteed” are ambiguous, unverifiable and violate the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018. The regulator also found that Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey displayed the Jaivik Bharat logo (an official identification mark) without valid organic endorsement by FSSAI, while Dabur Hommade Coconut Milk was marketed with an impermissible “100% Purity” claim. FSSAI further said the company failed to take satisfactory corrective action despite an earlier notice and has directed it to immediately stop selling the concerned products.

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Old Monk, other Indian spirits face ban over labelling

{{^usCountry}} On August 2, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) released a statement restricting the sale of select whisky and rum variants, including popular brands such as Old Monk, Royal Challenge, Antiquity Blue and Bagpiper, over alleged violations related to flavouring practices. The regulator said some companies were using flavours that replicate the drink’s own profile instead of relying on standard ageing processes and ingredients required to develop taste and aroma. FSSAI clarified that adding permitted flavouring substances is allowed, but its inspections found certain manufacturers, including Diageo-owned United Spirits and INBREW Beverages, were allegedly adding flavours such as rum flavour to rum and whisky flavour to whisky, which the regulator said is not permitted. United Spirits Ltd has reportedly moved the Bombay High Court against the order restricting the sale of one of its rum products. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On August 2, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) released a statement restricting the sale of select whisky and rum variants, including popular brands such as Old Monk, Royal Challenge, Antiquity Blue and Bagpiper, over alleged violations related to flavouring practices. The regulator said some companies were using flavours that replicate the drink’s own profile instead of relying on standard ageing processes and ingredients required to develop taste and aroma. FSSAI clarified that adding permitted flavouring substances is allowed, but its inspections found certain manufacturers, including Diageo-owned United Spirits and INBREW Beverages, were allegedly adding flavours such as rum flavour to rum and whisky flavour to whisky, which the regulator said is not permitted. United Spirits Ltd has reportedly moved the Bombay High Court against the order restricting the sale of one of its rum products. {{/usCountry}}

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The regulator branded three Old Monk Rum variants: The Legend, Gold Reserve and XXX Matured Rum. The claim of “7 years old blended” in the label of Old monk XXX Rum variant was found to be misleading. FSSAI explains: The major ingredient of the rum is neutral (unmatured/unaged) spirit, while the matured rum spirit is only a minor ingredient of the rum (less than 5% as per investigation findings). According to the regulator, this violates existing regulations, as the age claim of the spirit should be from the youngest of spirit in the blend as per FSS (Alcoholic Beverages) Regulations. 2018..

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Apart from Old Monk variants, the FSSAI’s action covers McDowell’s No. 1 Rum, Antiquity Blue Whisky and Royal Challenge Whisky (United Spirits, Baramati and Madhya Pradesh); Bagpiper Deluxe Whisky and Old Cask Deluxe XXX Rum (INBREW Beverages, Madhya Pradesh); and Central Province Whisky and McDowell’s No. 1 Celebration Matured XXX Rum (Associated Alcohol & Breweries, Madhya Pradesh). The regulator has also conducted inspections at Goa-based Mandexi Distilleries & Breweries and issued notices to six other manufacturers in Maharashtra. The action follows an earlier notice issued on July 10, 2026, when the regulator flagged alleged violations but did not disclose the companies’ names.