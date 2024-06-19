Heatwave recipes: From gond katira lemonade to kakdi koshimbir, beat the heat with these delicious, hydrating dishes

Temperatures may be maxing out one day and slightly dropping the next. However, the onslaught of heat that has gripped North India can best be described as debilitating. Here's taking a look at some Indian recipes to effectively keep the body hydrated and nourished as we hopefully inch towards cooler days. Gond Katira to Cucumber curry: Desi recipes to battle the heatwave

Heatwave grips North India(Freepik)

Kakdi Koshimbir

Kakdi koshimbir is a no-brainer for days when the temperature crosses 40 degrees as cucumbers form the foundation of this quick and easy Indian summer salad. Though many may consider cucumber rather basic, the tempering in this Ministry of Curry salad recipe is what gives it a delicious kick.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Ingredients: Cucumbers - 4, Ghee - 1 tbsp, Jeera - 1 tsp, Hing - a pinch, Chopped green chillies - 1, Roasted and grounded peanuts - 2 tbsps, Finely chopped coriander leaves - a handful, Salt to taste

Indian Cucumber Salad(Freepik)

Method: Peel and dice the cucumbers and keep aside. Make tempering with ghee, jeera, hing and chillies and pour over cucumbers. Add the remaining ingredients, give it a toss and savour.

Watermelon Lemonade

Are you tired of having nimboo paani every time you're thirsty but don't really want to drink water? This watermelon lemonade recipe then, is as tropical as it gets.

Ingredients: Chilled water - 6 cups, Sugar - 1 cup, Cubed and seedless watermelon - 5 cups, Freshly squeezed lemon juice - 1 cup

Watermelon Lemonade(Freepik)

Method: Dissolve the sugar in 1 cup water and set aside. Blend the watermelon and pass through a strainer. Mix all the ingredients together and sip.

Moong Sprout Salad

Munching on your favourite (unhealthy) snacks can make you feel lousy and heavy on days when the temperatures are going through the roof. This moong sprout salad then, presents itself as a healthy but lip smacking option which could very well end up replacing your usual munchies.

Ingredients: Green moong sprouts - 1 cup, Grated carrots - 1/2 cup, Pomegranate kernels - 1/2 cup, Chopped green chillies - 2 to 4, Grated coconut - 2 tbsps, Chopped coriander leaves - a handful, Lemon juice - 2 tbsps, Salt to taste, Tempering — Mustard seeds - 1 tsp, Hing - a pinch, Curry leaves - 1 sprig, Oil as required

Moong Sprout Salad(Freepik)

Method: Combine all the salad ingredients and set aside as you prepare the tempering. Once done, pour over the salad, toss and enjoy.

Homemade Mango Popsicles

You scream, I scream, we all scream for ice cream. Who doesn't love ice cream? That being said, opting for the processed and preservative filled varieties in the market is not advisable on a regular basis. Try this mango popsicle recipe instead, from blog Spices n Flavors to make your very own popsicles at home.

Ingredients: Roughly chopped mango - 3 cups, Lemon juice - 1 tbsp, Sugar - 1/3 cup, Water - if needed; you will need popsicle molds for this recipe

Homemade Mango Popsicles(Freepik )

Method: Blend all the ingredients together and make sure its a gluey consistency. Add water only if the mixture is too thick to churn. Pour into the popsicle molds, position ice cream sticks in them and freeze till set.

Cucumber Curry

Did you know that cucumbers are not only good for munching on as is but can also be asked cooked down to a delicious, cooling curry? Give this cucumber mor kuzhambu recipe from Archana's Kitchen a shot.

Ingredients: Peeled and chopped cucumbers - 4, Freshly scrapped coconut - 1/2 cup, Chopped ginger - 1 inch, Mustard seeds - 1 tsp, Chopped green chillies - 4, Haldi - 1/4 tsp, Coriander leaves - 1 to 2 sprigs, Hung curd - 2 to 3 tbsps, Salt to taste

Cucumber Curry (Freepik )

Method: Cook the cucumber pieces in half a cup of water with some salt till tender. Make a fine paste of the coconut, ginger, chillies, mustard seeds, coriander and haldi and add to the cooking cucumbers. Cook on low heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Adjust salt, add the curd and serve with rice.

Gond Katira Lemonade

Gond katira has become all the rage this summer. This 'natural gum' is a popular pick when it comes to Indian summer coolers. Give this simple Cookpad recipe a try to acquaint yourself with the ingredient of the season.

Ingredients: Gond katira - 1 piece (soaked for 3 to 4 hours), Chia seeds - 1 tsp (soaked), Juice of 1 lemon, Roasted jeera powder - 1 tsp, Rock salt - 1 tsp, Sugar - 2 tbsps, Chilled water - 2 cups

Gond Katira Lemonade

Method: Muddle all the ingredients together before adding the water. Adjust the sweetness and enjoy.

It goes without saying that drinking at least 3 litres of water through the day is a must under such sweltering conditions.