Holi on a plate: A twist to the festive staples with fusion flavours this season

Think of Holi, and the mind instantly imagines gulaal-smeared faces, laughter-filled streets, and tables laden with gujiyas, thandai, and chaats. But what if your festive spread featured rose- and chocolate-flavoured gujiyas, paan thandai, or even papri chat with avocado? Ahead of Holi, chefs across India are taking the festive classics and giving them an innovative spin with unexpected ingredients and flavours this year. The result? A delicious table of colourful food perfectly captures the festival's spirit. A unique twist to the usual Holi food

Gearing up with gujiyas

Holi is an instant reminder of the delicacy of gujiyas. These deep-fried pastries filled with khoya and nuts are prepared mostly during the festival. However, Arshya Aggarwal, founder of Nihira Sweets in Delhi, has given them a modern twist with an Apple Pie Gujiya Wrap.

At the Iskcon Temple, Dwarka, Keshav Priya Devi Dasi, Head of the department, Govinda's Prasadam is making 50 different types of gujiyas, ranging from blueberry gujiya, strawberry gujiya, oats gujiya, pineapple gujiya and other gujiyas made from a variety of fruits. We follow all traditions of Varsana and Vrindavan, where gujiyas are prepared for Radha and Krishna. We use all the available ingredients in our kitchen to prepare them, along with sugar-free and baked gujiyas," she shares. This is open for everyone to visit and try for themselves.

Shoot your shot

Taking a more modern approach, Chef Prasid Shetty at Tattva Bar and Cafe, Mumbai, has prepared a Holi shooters menu featuring small bites paired with festive cocktails such as Avocado Sev Puri + Paan Margarita Shooter, Burrata Citrus Salad + Thandai Rum Shooter and Jackfruit Tostada + Jungle Juice Cocktail. “The silky burrata, citrusy mango dressing, and poached peaches find their perfect match in a spiced thandai shooter infused with a hint of aged rum, capturing the festival's spirit in delicious flavours,” he shares.

Of course, Holi is incomplete without thandai, the cooling, spiced milk-based drink. But this year, chefs are experimenting beyond the classic saffron-and-cardamom flavours. Chef Reetu Uday Kugaji, Culinary Expert & Chef Consultant, shares her twist on the usual thandai with Thandai white chocolate barks, Thandai-infused white and dark chocolate truffles and Thandai and Gulkand Shrikhand.

“Keeping thandai as a foundation ingredient, one can play with natural seasonal fruits, chocolates and other sweets for flavouring. However, make sure other flavours do not overpower the incredible taste of thandai,” she shares adding, “One of my favourites is Kulhadwali Paan and Thandai Kulfi which is a frozen dessert prepared with the puree of Maghai Paan, Leaves, organic sugar-free gulkand, organic honey, thandai paste, reduced almond milk and mixed nuts, garnished with pistachio nuts, almonds and edible dried rose petals laced with Chandi Ka vark. It is served chilled in Earthenware Pots (Matka).”

A twist for your table

Talking about other delicacies of the festival, Chef Nishant Chaubey shares his take on them by including several spirits and modern flavours. “You can prepare open Gujiya tacos, topping it up with khoya mousse or besan halwa mousse. Similarly, papri chaat can have a twist with avocado and be served with Tamatar chat and raw mango salsa. Golgappe can also have cranberry water and blueberry for a fruity Holi. For a non-vegetarian approach, tacos can be prepared with pulled roaganjosh or champaran and served with cheese sauce," he explains.

A healthy twist

For this year’s Holi menu, chef Sanjay Kumar at Tivoli, Chattarpur, has given it a healthy twist. Think herbal rose and paan sharbats. Other offerings include an oats papri chaat and masala baati made with besan oats and whole wheat, filled with peas and cashews. Want healthy treats at home? Chef Sania Naqvi suggests gluten-free, baked gujiyas made with jowar flour and khoya, dry fruits, coconut and jaggery.