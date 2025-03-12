This minimum-effort 5-minute Holi chaat recipe will have your guests returning for more

Holi recipes need to be fuss-free, both while preparing as well as eating. After all, who has the time to clean up between the colour wars that the day holds in store. This Holi chaat recipe then, not just satisfies both criteria, but also your tummy and taste buds as you dance and play the day away with your chosen gang. Let's get to it! This 5-minute Holi chaat recipe will turn you into a super host for your guests(Photos: Instagram/kraviings, Brown Girl Magazine)

Holi chaat

Ingredients: Papdi, dahi, salt to taste, chopped onions, boiled potatoes, red chilli powder, green chutney, sev, boondi, tamarind chutney, chopped coriander leaves, pomegranate

Method: For presentation purposes, this recipe is best complied in a straight-form transparent glass. Start by placing papdi at the bottom of your chaat glass and roughly crushing it with a spoon. Separately, whisk the dahi with some salt to get rid of the lumps and get a slightly thicker texture. Spoon this in, in a layer. The next layer is simple — just chopped onions. Take the boiled potatoes (peeled) and mash them by hand with some red chilli powder — make this as spicy as you like. Avoid putting salt in the boiled potatoes, lest they start leaving water and turning sour; we want our chaat to be able to stand the soaring temperatures! The next layer is a luscious serving of green chutney on top of which will go as much sev as you'd like. Separately, pour out some tamarind chutney over the boondi till the beads are completely coated and spoon over the sev. Garnish with some coriander leaves and pomegranate and win favour with your guests endlessly!

The only 'problem' you're going to be having with this Holi chaat is not having enough ingredients on hand when your guests ask for a repeat.

(recipe from Parul Gupta)

And something tells us you'll still be snacking on this very convenient but lipsmacking-ly delicious chaat, long after we're past Holi on the calendar!