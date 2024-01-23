How millets can help shape a sustainable future

Known for its nutritional value and versatility, millets are a group of small-seeded grasses that have been cultivated for thousands of years, primarily in Asia and Africa. They are known for their exceptional nutritional content, making them an excellent addition to a balanced diet. One of the key benefits of millets is their high fiber content. Millets are also rich in essential minerals such as iron, magnesium, phosphorus, and potassium. Incorporating millets into one's diet can help prevent nutrient deficiencies and promote optimal bodily functions. For representational purpose

But not many people know that millets also play a significant role for climate resilience. According to recent research published on ORF (Observer Research Foundation), India is a highly water-scarce economy, accommodating 18 percent of the global population, with only 4 percent of the world’s water resources. Prolonged exploitation of groundwater resources has led to its depletion, highlighting the need for immediate adaptation policies to improve groundwater management.

“Rice, wheat, and sugarcane, which are the most water-reliant crops, comprise 90 percent of India’s crop produce. India is the largest exporter of rice, each kilogram of which consumes almost 3,500 litres of water, exponentially increasing its social cost of production. Rice is responsible for 10 percent of the global methane emissions and accounts for around 30 percent of the methane emissions in South-East Asia,” the research stated.

Therefore, the need to reintroduce millets as a staple cereal has been recognised in the face of rising temperatures and declining water reserves. The rainfall requirement of millets such as Sorghum (jowar), Pearl Millet (bajra), and Finger Millet (ragi) is less than 30 percent of that required for growing rice. While wheat cultivation is expected to become unpracticable with the projected rise in global temperatures, millets provide a sustainable alternative that can grow under drought and higher temperature conditions. It is also found that millets have 30 to 300 percent more nutritional content when compared to rice, ensuring that nutritional security will not be compromised with climate resilience, it further stated.