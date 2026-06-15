How to make a sprinkle-topped bday cake latte at home; take a look

Coffee trends are becoming increasingly playful, and the latest favourite on social media is proof. The birthday cake latte combines the comfort of an iced coffee with the sweet, nostalgic flavour of a freshly baked birthday cake. Topped with fluffy cold foam, whipped cream and colourful sprinkles, it looks festive enough for a celebration but is simple enough to make at home on any day of the week.

The secret lies in a homemade birthday cake syrup. To make it, simmer ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water for five to 10 minutes until the sugar dissolves completely. Remove from the heat, stir in 1 tablespoon of cake batter extract and allow the mixture to cool.

To assemble the drink, fill a tall glass with ice and add one to two tablespoons of the syrup, depending on how sweet you like your coffee. Pour in 8 ounces of milk and top with two shots of espresso. Stir gently to combine.

The signature topping is the cold foam. Whisk together 3 tablespoons heavy cream, 2 tablespoons milk and 1 tablespoon birthday cake syrup until thick and airy. For the pastel blue hue often seen in viral videos, mix in ¼ teaspoon blue spirulina before whisking.

Pour the cold foam over the latte, then finish with a swirl of whipped cream and a generous sprinkle of rainbow sprinkles. The result is sweet, creamy and surprisingly reminiscent of vanilla birthday cake.

Whether you're celebrating a milestone or simply looking to brighten a regular morning, this cheerful coffee trend turns an everyday latte into something that feels a little more special.