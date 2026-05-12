Ice, but make it functional

This summer, swap out basic cubes for ones that actually bring something to the table. Think ice cubes infused with herbs, fruits, dainty florals, and a little heat if you’re feeling bold. They add flavour, aroma and a bit of personality as they melt, and earn you serious brownie points when it comes to hosting this season. This summer’s coolest upgrade starts in your freezer (Credits: Adobe Stock) The spicy pineapple splash

How to make it: Place small pineapple wedges into your tray. Add pineapple leaves for a tropical touch and jalapeño slices for extra heat. Freeze it. Use pineapple juice instead of water for a stronger flavour hit. Why it works: Pineapple contains bromelain, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, along with vitamin C, which helps support immunity during exhausting summer days. Best paired with: Add to sparkling water in a chili-salt rimmed glass for an instant mocktail that gets better with every sip. The minty digestion booster

How to make it: Blend mint, coriander, a few curry leaves, roasted cumin, fennel, ginger, green chili, chaat masala and a pinch of salt with enough water to create a smooth mix. Freeze. Why it works: Mint and cumin naturally cool the body and aid digestion, while ginger helps support metabolism, especially useful when summer heat leaves you feeling sluggish. Best paired with: Drop a cube into chilled chaas, swirl it into raita, or let it melt in a shikanji or mojito. The floral fizz