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    Ice, but make it functional

    From mint-loaded digestion boosters to floral cubes and spicy pineapple splashes, these infused ice ideas are turning hydration into the coolest summer ritual. 

    Updated on: May 12, 2026 1:53 PM IST
    By Snigdha Oreya
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    This summer, swap out basic cubes for ones that actually bring something to the table. Think ice cubes infused with herbs, fruits, dainty florals, and a little heat if you’re feeling bold. They add flavour, aroma and a bit of personality as they melt, and earn you serious brownie points when it comes to hosting this season.

    This summer’s coolest upgrade starts in your freezer (Credits: Adobe Stock)
    This summer’s coolest upgrade starts in your freezer (Credits: Adobe Stock)

    The spicy pineapple splash

    How to make it: Place small pineapple wedges into your tray. Add pineapple leaves for a tropical touch and jalapeño slices for extra heat. Freeze it. Use pineapple juice instead of water for a stronger flavour hit.

    Why it works: Pineapple contains bromelain, known for its anti-inflammatory properties, along with vitamin C, which helps support immunity during exhausting summer days.

    Best paired with: Add to sparkling water in a chili-salt rimmed glass for an instant mocktail that gets better with every sip.

    The minty digestion booster

    How to make it: Blend mint, coriander, a few curry leaves, roasted cumin, fennel, ginger, green chili, chaat masala and a pinch of salt with enough water to create a smooth mix. Freeze.

    Why it works: Mint and cumin naturally cool the body and aid digestion, while ginger helps support metabolism, especially useful when summer heat leaves you feeling sluggish.

    Best paired with: Drop a cube into chilled chaas, swirl it into raita, or let it melt in a shikanji or mojito.

    The floral fizz

    How to make it: Arrange edible flowers like rose petals, blue pea flowers, or marigolds inside the tray.

    The secret: Use boiled and cooled water for crystal-clear ice. A tiny squeeze of lemon helps the colours stay vibrant.

    Why it works: Flowers like roses and blue pea contain antioxidants that may help soothe heat-stressed skin.

    Best paired with: Perfect for lemonade, sparkling water or even sparkling wine at summer brunches.

    Extra cool tips

    Use silicone trays with oversized shapes for slow-melting cubes.

    Don't overstuff the moulds, or the ice may crack

    Swap water with coconut water for a natural electrolyte boost

    Add herbs or fruit slices near the edges for a cleaner aesthetic finish

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