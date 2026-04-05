Ice cream is getting a luxe makeover, and every scoop tells a story; take a look

Ice cream is getting a decadent makeover, fusing nostalgia with inventive flavours. This artisanal shift transforms frozen treats into creative journeys, where every scoop bridges comforting tradition and bold, modern indulgence. Ice cream is getting a luxe makeover

Scoops of discovery Farm to table purists and bold diners are chasing Chennai’s artisanal ice cream wave, where sustainability meets pure whimsy. At Soft Serve, co-founder Anush Rajasekaran churns magic, think coconut whispers and payasam dreams. Even eccentric hits like vanilla fries seduce sceptics, proving one thing, every scoop is a passport to the unexpected.

In the kaleidoscope of Indian desserts, Wild & Raw churns pasture-picked indulgence, silky Idukki chocolate and Kerala vanilla spun like poetry in a swift 12-minute Italian homage. Meanwhile, Bengaluru’s LUPA, armed with a retro Cattabriga, freezes time itself.

But Bombay Sweet Shop’s soft serve? Pure 90s nostalgia swirled into nolen gur magic. Every scoop at Mozimo, Chandigarh, tells a story, fusing India’s rich culinary roots with bold, creative twists. ‘Some guests come several times a week,’ says Priyanka Gupta, co-owner. ‘So, we keep the flavours surprising.’

Tucked in Bengaluru’s buzzing Indiranagar, LICK flips the ice cream game on its head. Their high protein, no added sugar scoops are a dream for fitness fans, while creations like Smoked Dark Chocolate and Pecan Pie deliver pure dessert joy. The Beach Party Sundae? An explosion of candy-coated nostalgia that’s impossible to resist. Even pups get their own ‘Drool Bowl,’ because everyone, furry or not, deserves a treat. If you’ve tried Meemee’s, you know, it’s impossible to stop at one. You begin with the Toasties, soft cookies packed with thick, creamy ice cream, messy, indulgent, and vanishing in seconds. Then come the Tubsters, one spoon into their rich layers of cream, crunch, and sauce, and you’re hooked. You can’t resist the Roleys, tiny rolled bites that feel guilt free until you realize the box is empty. The nutty warmth of Brown Butter Almond is a crowd favourite. Vietnamese Iced Coffee? Bold and unforgettable.

Meemee’s, founded in Mumbai (2021) by pastry chef Meha Agarwal, blends nostalgia with innovation, redefining ice cream in India. Acquired by Walko Food (2025), it expanded nationwide. Truly, Ice cream today is an edible journey where every bite holds a new discovery.

A sweet journey across continents At ‘Giapo’ in Auckland ice cream isn’t a scoop, it’s an adventure, a performance, and sometimes, a work of art. Take the ‘Colossal Squid’, inspired by New Zealand’s famous deep-sea creature at Te Papa Museum. ‘We don’t follow trends; we set them,’ says Annarosa Petrucci, Giapo’s co-founder. From wearable cones to edible masterpieces, Giapo redefines ice cream as art, culture, and pure imagination.

Jordi Roca, Spain’s wild genius behind El Celler de Can Roca’s three Michelin stars, made his childhood dream come true with ‘Rocambolesc’, an ice cream wonderland straight out of a storybook. Picture this, ice cream infused with cigar smoke, or the ‘panet,’ where warm, toasted brioche hugs cold, creamy scoops, its simplicity turned magical. “We go one step further, elevating the ice cream with toppings that add diverse textures and layers of flavour, making it into a dessert experience built around the ice cream itself. Inspiration can come from anywhere, a childhood memory, a trip we’ve taken, an unexpected fruit or ingredient, even another dessert. From there, we adapt it to our field”, shares Jordi Roca.

When Burma Burma, India’s trailblazing restaurant retail hybrid, unveiled its artisanal ice cream line, I knew my childhood was about to get a luxurious remix. Six gourmet flavours, crafted in dreamy, small batches, evoke memories of drippy cones and familial laughter. Pineapple Energee, a creamy ode to a nostalgic drink, shines with brown butter crumble; Avocado & Honey glimmers with honey caviar. The bold Durian, Sunshine Lemon & Poppy Seed, and chocolate-forward delights seal the deal. Co-founder Ankit Gupta says it best, “We’re preserving nostalgia while innovating for the now.”