India's masala omelette has secured the 22nd spot in the global top 50 best egg dishes list by TasteAtlas

Eggs are a widely known and loved ingredient worldwide and are used to whip up various dishes. In India, eggs are given a desi twist with dishes prepared like masala omelette and egg bhurji enjoyed in various households either as a breakfast item or a full-time meal. Masala omelette

Recently, TasteAtlas, a worldwide food and travel guide, ranked India’s beloved Masala Omelette as the 22nd best egg dish in the world, placing it alongside globally renowned preparations such as Japan’s Tamago Sando and France’s Quiche Lorraine. The list, which celebrates the top 50 egg-based dishes, recognises the diversity and culinary excellence of eggs across different cultures.

Topping the prestigious rankings is Ajitsuke Tamago, Japan’s soft-boiled marinated ramen egg, followed by Tortang Talong, a Filipino eggplant omelette, in second place. Staka me Ayga, a Greek dish made with eggs and staka butter, takes the third spot.

India’s Masala Omelette stands out for its bold flavours and simplicity. This traditional preparation is made with a whisked egg mixture infused with chopped onions, green chillies, fresh coriander, chilli powder, and turmeric. Cooked to perfection in a hot pan, the result is a fluffy, spicy, and aromatic omelette that pairs well with buttered toast, parathas, or even pav.

Found in homes, street stalls, and restaurants across the country, this dish is a staple in Indian breakfasts and evening snacks.

The inclusion of masala omelette on this globally recognised list highlights India’s influence in the world of gastronomy, proving that simple, everyday foods can have a universal appeal. Whether enjoyed as a quick protein-packed meal or a comforting dish with a cup of chai, the masala omelette remains an integral part of Indian cuisine.