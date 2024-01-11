Indulge in these hearty soups this winter

From creamy soups infused with herbs and meat to hearty soups loaded with the goodness of veggies, a winter meal is incomplete without a comforting bowl of soup to keep you snug and cozy, helping you beat the chill. Renowned Chef Nishant Choubey shares his collection of healthy soup recipes, ensuring that the taste remains uncompromised. Take a look and indulge in these delightful creations that will keep you warm throughout the season. For representational purpose only

Middle Eastern Lentil soup with Mint pesto

Ingredients:

* 2 cups of red split lentils

* 1 onion

* 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

* 6 cups water

* 3 teaspoon ground cumin

* 2 teaspoon turmeric

* ½ teaspoon ground black pepper

* A pinch of finely chopped coriander

* 4 lemon wedges

* 1 teaspoon salt

Method:

* Rinse the lentils and drain.

* In a large pot, heat the olive oil and add the finely chopped onion and cook until it starts to soften.

* Add the drained lentils to the pot and stir for one minute. Then, add the water, salt, cumin, pepper, and turmeric.

* Bring the ingredients to the boil and let boil on medium heat for 20 minutes. Add more water if needed, to thin the soup

* Sprinkle the soup with finely chopped coriander and serve with a lemon wedge.

* Squeeze in the lemon just before eating.

How to make Mint pesto?

Ingredients:

* 1/2 cup slivered almonds

* 2 cups fresh basil packed

* 1/2 cup fresh mint, packed

* 1 garlic clove

* 1/2 cup parmesan cheese

* 1/2 cup olive oil

* 1/4 cup warm water

* 1 lemon zest and juice from half the lemon

* 1/4 teaspoon salt

* 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Method:

Add the slivered almonds to a food processor and pulse on high until they are finely chopped.

Then add the basil, mint, garlic, warm water, lemon zest and juice, salt, and pepper.

Then, set the processor on continuous speed, and puree until creamy while streaming the olive oil in.

If you like a slightly chunky pesto, skip the water and stop the machine before it becomes smooth.

One can always add meats if they want the same to be non vegetarian

Tomato bell pepper and basil soup

Ingredients:

Tomato - 1 kg

Bell pepper - 500 gm

Orange juice - bit

Garlic - 50 gm

Shallots - 100 gm

Olive oil

Pesto

Basil 100 gm

Garlic 30 gm

Parmesan cheese 40 gm

Olive oil 30 ml

Method:

Take a pan and add olive oil.

Sauté chopped Shallots and chopped garlic till it becomes translucent.

Add rough cut tomato and bell peppers.

Add water and leave it to cook until it’s mushy.

Blend till smooth.

Add little bit of fresh orange juice for that extra tang.

Make basil pesto by blending everything as given above.

Heat up the soup till the right consistency achieved and add pesto and have it.

Mushroom dhania shorba with truffle oil

Ingredients:

Button mushroom 1 kg

Indian spices 1 teaspoons

Garlic 50 gm

Corriander seeds 1 teaspoon

Dry red chill a few

Cream 50 ml

Curry leaf a few

Oil

Method:

Sauté sliced mushroom with curry leaf , garlic , dry chilies!!

Add Indian spices and cook further.

Add water and let it boil and then simmer it.

Cool it down and blend ( remove dry chilli before blending).

Get the soup back in the pan and heat it add cream.

Take a different pan and add oil , corriander seeds and curry leaf.

Temper the soup and strain the same.