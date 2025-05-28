International Burger Day: Spice up your burger game with these three Indian street food classics to try

Burgers are the ultimate comfort food worldwide, but in India, the simple joy of some stuffing nestled between bread transforms into a deeply local experience. This International Burger Day, let’s dive into three iconic Indian burgers that outshine the classic American hamburger with their quintessential regional charm. Indian burgers for the win

Chorizo Poe

If you’ve never tried Poe, you’re missing out on a bread lover’s delight. This Goan speciality is soft, slightly chewy, and has a hint of fermented sourdough flavour. Its slight give makes it perfect for any filling, turning it into a decadent burger. Let’s talk about the Chorizo Poe, recipe by Hilda’s Touch of Spice.

Chorizo Poe

Ingredients:

8 to 10 Goan bead sausages, 4 medium onions, 1 tbsp vegetable oil, 2 tbsp Goan vinegar, a few tbsp water, salt to taste

Method:

Remove the chorizo meat from the casing. Slice onions and sauté in hot oil until translucent. Add chorizo and soften until it releases oil. Add water as needed to prevent sticking and further soften the mixture. Stir in vinegar, salt, and pepper to taste. Fill your Poe bread with this savoury mixture and add cold coleslaw or cucumber and tomato slices for the perfect Goan burger experience.

Mumbai Street Style Vada Pav

Mumbaikars take their vada pav seriously — this humble “burger” packs powerful flavours without the fuss of mayo or fancy meats. A potato cutlet sandwiched in soft pav, it’s arguably one of the best street food pairings in the world. This recipe is courtesy of Dassana Veg Recipes.

Mumbai Street Style Vada Pav(Kanak's Kitchen )

Stuffing ingredients:

350 grams potatoes or 2 medium to large potatoes, 6 to 7 small garlic cloves, 1 to 2 green chillies, ½ tsp mustard seeds, pinch of asafoetida, ⅛ tsp turmeric powder, 7 to 8 curry leaves, 1 to 2 tbsp chopped coriander, salt as needed

Green chutney ingredients:

1 cup chopped coriander, 1 to 2 garlic cloves, 2 to 3 drops lemon juice, 2 to 3 green chillies, salt as needed

Tamarind chutney ingredients:

½ cup seedless tamarind, 1.75 cups water, ½ tsp cumin seeds, ½ tsp ginger powder, pinch of asafoetida, ¼ tsp red chilli powder, 7 to 8 tbsp jaggery powder, 1 tsp oil, salt or black salt as required

Other ingredients:

Oil for deep frying, 2 tbsp dry red chutney (optional), 8 pav, 3 to 4 fried green chillies with salt (optional)

Method:

Prepare green chutney by grinding all ingredients with minimal water. For tamarind chutney, soak tamarind, strain pulp, cook with spices and jaggery until thickened, then cool. Boil and mash potatoes. Temper mustard seeds, curry leaves, and asafoetida in oil; add garlic-chilli paste and turmeric, then mix into potatoes with coriander and salt. Form into balls, coat with a batter made from besan, turmeric, asafoetida, salt, baking soda (optional), and water; deep fry until golden. Assemble vada pav by spreading chutney on pav, adding fried vada, and serving immediately to avoid sogginess. Serve with fried green chillies and tea for the authentic Mumbai experience.

The Dabeli

While similar to vada pav with its potato base and chutneys, Dabeli shines with its distinct Gujarati spice mix that adds warmth and punch.

The Dabeli

Masala ingredients:

1 tsp coriander seeds, ½ tsp cumin, ½ tsp fennel, ½ tsp pepper, ½ inch cinnamon, 1 black cardamom pod, 6 cloves, 1 star anise, 1 bay leaf, 1 tsp sesame seeds, 2 tbsp dry coconut, 3 dried red chillies, ½ tsp turmeric, 1 tsp aamchur, 1 tsp sugar, ½ tsp salt

Aloo mixture ingredients:

2 tbsp tamarind chutney, ¼ cup water, 2 tbsp oil, 3 boiled and mashed potatoes, ½ tsp salt, 1 tbsp grated coconut, 1 tbsp chopped coriander, 2 tbsp sev, 2 tbsp pomegranate seeds, 2 tbsp spiced peanuts

Serving ingredients:

5 pav, 5 tsp green chutney, 5 tsp tamarind chutney, 5 tsp finely chopped onion, butter for toasting

Method:

Dry roast the masala spices until fragrant, cool, and grind with turmeric, aamchur, sugar, and salt into a fine powder. Heat oil, mix masala powder with tamarind chutney and water, and cook till fragrant. Add potatoes and salt, mash well, then garnish with coconut, coriander, sev, pomegranate, and spiced peanuts. Spread green and tamarind chutneys inside pav, stuff with the aloo mixture and onion, toast in butter until golden, then roll in sev and serve immediately.

This International Burger Day, celebrate by indulging in these Indian variations that bring rich regional flavours and textures to a simple sandwich; sometimes, the best bites come from local streets, not fancy menus.