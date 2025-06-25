ITC Maurya: A gourmet destination that continues to delight diners over the decades

‘Responsible Luxury’ ethos underscores ITC Maurya’s commitment to the food philosophy of curating concepts rooted in deep research, mindful sourcing, seasonal ingredients, heritage flavours, and taste, which underscores all dining initiatives. Avartana, ITC Maruya at the rooftop.

A show-stopping experience at Avartana manifests a distinguished culinary world, an augmented array of five guided degustation menus – Anika, Bela, Jiaa, Maya and Tara. Expect an interplay of bold flavours and intricate textures highlighting the depth of South India’s culinary heritage. Each dish leaves you in a state of heightened curiosity, remodelling your edible canvas through each course. Inspired by South India’s history, rich culture, vibrant flavours, and progressive methods, Avishka is a menu of crafted concoctions infused with spices, blending traditions with a contemporary twist.

Fabelle at ITC Maurya brings you a delectable selection, inspired by the flavours of the season, made from exotic ingredients. Both delights for the eyes and the palate, the petite gateaux and chocolate creations showcase the brilliant artistry of the Pastry Masters. For a more savoury affair, Fabelle has a delectable lineup of bakes like the crispy Puff, the gooey Korean Cheese Bun and other gourmet twists that celebrate seasonality and textures. This Chocolate Day, be sure to get your hands on Choux & Éclairs, Macarons, Gateaux and Dessert Jars. Alongside these sumptuous delicacies, Fabelle offers a lineup of decadent drinks, a true bean-to-cup experience.

One of Delhi’s most popular dining destinations, ITC Maurya, is home to the iconic Bukhara and Dum Pukht, making milestones as they continue to delight diners from all over the world. Savour an unparalleled Italian experience at Ottimo at West View, where a symphony of flavours and textures come alive in every bite. The Pavilion offers a fine spread of Indian and inventive global cuisines, the perfect option for round-the-clock dining.

ITC Maurya

A Luxury Collection Hotel

Diplomatic Enclave, Sardar Patel Marg, New Delhi

For table reservations, call: 011 2611 2233 / 9818056607

