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Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi wins hearts in Delhi with gulab jamun and filter coffee

Japan’s Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, recently won over social media after trying out some classic Indian treats during his official trip to New Delhi.

Updated on: May 27, 2026 01:37 pm IST
By Sanchita Kalra
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International politics isn’t always about serious meetings and heavy paperwork, sometimes, it’s about good food!

The minister shared a video of himself enjoying a hot cup of South Indian filter coffee paired with a warm plate of gulab jamun(Photo: X)

Japan’s Foreign Minister, Toshimitsu Motegi, recently won over social media after trying out some classic Indian treats during his official trip to New Delhi.

What happened?

Minister Motegi was in the Capital for the important Quad meetings. But once the hard work was done, he decided to unwind with a true Indian comfort meal before catching his flight back to Tokyo.

Just a day earlier, the minister proved he could handle the authentic Delhi experience when he shot a video updating his followers about the summit right from the middle of Delhi’s bustling traffic under the hot sun.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sanchita Kalra

Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi wins hearts in Delhi with gulab jamun and filter coffee
Home / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi wins hearts in Delhi with gulab jamun and filter coffee
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