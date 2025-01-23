Kimchi to caviar: Elevate your munchies with 3 creative cheese toast recipes that are not boring old ‘chili cheese’

There are few comfort foods as nostalgic as the classic cheese toast. Whether it was the go-to snack when your mom was away or the quick fix for a school lunch, a crispy, cheesy toast was always a delight. But as we’ve grown older, our palates have evolved, and so has the humble cheese toast. Now, there are endless ways to elevate this simple dish, and surprisingly, they’re just as easy to prepare. Here are three innovative cheese toast recipes that are sure to satisfy your adult taste buds while making a perfect appetizer for your next gathering. 3 creative cheese toast recipes

Smoked salmon and caviar toast

If you're someone who enjoys experimenting with bold flavours this smoked salmon and caviar toast is an absolute must-try. With its blend of creamy cheese, delicate smoked salmon and the opulent touch of caviar, it’s a recipe that will transport you straight to a high-end restaurant, all from the comfort of your kitchen.

Ingredients: 1 baguette and sliced into rounds, 30g unsalted butter, 225g whipped cream cheese, 115g smoked salmon, 100g premium caviar (approximately 4 ounces), and 2 tbsps of fresh dill for garnish.

Recipe: Start by preheating your oven to 200°C. Melt the butter in the microwave and brush the baguette slices on one side with the melted butter. Place the slices on a baking sheet and toast them for about 10 minutes or until they turn golden brown. Allow the baguette slices to cool completely and store in airtight container for later use). Once cooled, spread 1-2 tsps of cream cheese on each slice. Next, top half of the slices with a generous spoonful of caviar, while the other half gets a delicate slice of smoked salmon. For a final touch, add a few decorative dots of caviar next to the salmon and garnish with a sprig of dill. Serve with champagne.

Kimchi cheese toast

This kimchi cheese toast is a vibrant combination that delivers the perfect balance of heat and freshness. A bit bold, a bit quirky — this toast will awaken your taste buds!

Ingredients: 15g cream cheese (at room temperature) or Amul cheese spread, 120g finely chopped kimchi (plus extra for serving, if desired), 2 spring onions, thinly sliced, some fresh cilantro leaves with tender stems, the juice of ½ lemon, salt to taste, 4 slices of thick country-style bread (grilled or toasted), chilli oil and toasted white sesame seeds for serving.

Recipe: To prepare, mix the cheese and the chopped kimchi in a medium bowl. In a separate small bowl, toss the chopped spring onions and cilantro with the lime juice and a pinch of salt. Spread the kimchi cream cheese mixture generously over the toasted bread slices. Top each slice with the scallion-cilantro salad and, if you wish, additional kimchi for an extra burst of flavour. Drizzle with chilli oil and sprinkle with toasted sesame seeds for a final touch. This dish is guaranteed to deliver a satisfying kick!

Cheesy chickpea salad toast

Craving something hearty and a little more “desi”? This cheesy chickpea salad toast will hit all the right spots. Packed with protein from the chickpeas, creamy from the cheese, and tangy from the pickles, it's the perfect filling snack or a light meal.

Ingredients: 85g unsalted butter (at room temperature), 30ml extra-virgin olive oil (plus more for drizzling), 4 thick slices of sourdough or French bread, 2 cans of chickpeas or cooked chole, finely chopped ½ small onion, finely chopped, 2 celery stalks, finely chopped, 225g extra-sharp cheddar cheese or any hard, meltable cheese, coarsely grated, some coarsely chopped jalapenos, some coarsely chopped dill, salt, freshly ground pepper and hot sauce and potato chips for serving (optional)

Recipe: In a large skillet, heat 3 tbsps of butter and 1 tbsp of olive oil over medium-high heat. Toast 4 slices of sourdough or French bread, flipping once, until golden brown and crisp, about 3 minutes per side. Repeat the process with the remaining butter, olive oil, and bread. Place the toasted slices on a baking sheet. In a large bowl, coarsely mash the chickpeas with a spoon or potato masher, leaving some whole for texture. Add the chopped red onion, celery, grated cheddar, cornichons, and dill. Drizzle with olive oil, then season with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Mix everything thoroughly. Spoon the chickpea salad generously onto the toasted bread, ensuring the edges are covered. Broil the toast for 3-4 minutes, or until the cheese melts. Finish by sprinkling flaky sea salt over the top and drizzling with hot sauce, if desired. Serve with potato chips on the side for a satisfying crunch.

Three delicious and inventive cheese chili toasts that are perfect for indulging! Whether you’re entertaining guests or enjoying a snack solo, these recipes will not only satisfy your cravings but elevate your toast game to a whole new level.