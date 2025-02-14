Stop reheating your leftover rice! Indulge in this quick and easy bhaat bhajiya recipe instead

You may not be having sleepless nights over the pot of leftover rice sitting in your fridge. But did you know that with just a few kitchen staples you can whip it into the most delectable and comforting weekend cheat meal. You have to try this bhaat bhajiya recipe! All you need is 15 minutes

Note: This recipe also works great for rice you may have accidentally overboiled.

Bhaat bhajiya

Ingredients: leftover rice, curd, salt to taste, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, hing, baking soda - a pinch, chopped coriander leaves, chopped onions (optional), oil for frying

Method: This recipe is all about getting the consistency right so that your bhajiyas can be fried off effortlessly, without any oil splutters from the moisture in the 2 key ingredients - rice and curd. It is worth mentioning that using leftover rice in particular is strongly suggested as the grains are more likely to retain their structure, something which will also be true for the bhajiyas.

The method here is super simple. You are just expected to mix all the ingredients together, going as heavy or light on the spices and salt as you desire. The coriander adds a pop of colour while the onions add a hint of flavour and some variation in texture. One thing you do need to be careful about however, is the curd. The curd here is simply being used as a source of moisture and a binding agent, allowing the spices and salt to coat the rice grains properly. Going overboard with the curd will leave you with a soggy mixture, rather tough to fry.

Once you've got your consistency right, simply mould them into little balls and fry in hot oil till they achieve a golden-brown or orange colour. Dip into your favourite condiment, savour, and prepare for a very satisfying nap up ahead!

(recipe from Kanishk)

Will you be trying this incredibly satisfying recipe anytime soon?