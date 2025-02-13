Love is in the air—and on your plate! Enjoy tempting Valentine’s Day food offers

This Valentine’s Day, restaurants across the city are serving up more than just candlelit dinners—they’re dishing out romance with tasty menus, dreamy desserts, and offers that’ll make your heart (and taste buds) skip a beat. Whether you’re planning a lavish date night, a cosy meal with your partner, or even a fun outing with your besties, these Valentine’s Day specials have something for everyone. Love-themed dessert

A romantic offer

Celebrate love with their special offer of Buy 1 Get 1 Free on Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila or Desserts because, just like love, tequila and desserts are best when shared. This special offer is valid for couples only. The menu features dishes like Spiced Smashed Potatoes with Gochujang Aioli, Hamachi Crudo, Roasted Eggplant Rigatoni Pasta, Grilled Shrimp, and Truffle & Spinach Risotto, among many other delightful choices.

Location: The Mission Bay, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, Delhi

Price for two: ₹4,000

Dine in with live music

A celebration of love through an exquisite 6-course menu including a Sips of Romance special mocktail, followed by tangy and spicy starters like Kale Caesar Salad and Kale Patta Chaat. Guests can also indulge in appetisers, like Wasabi Dahi Sev, Thecha Paneer Tikka, Parmesan Alfredo Chicken Tikka, Minar Special Chicken Barra Tikka, and Lamb Murgish with some complimentary desserts. Adding to the romance, enjoy a live singing performance by Armaan Batra, setting the perfect mood for an unforgettable evening.

Location: Central Delhi by The House of Minar, M3M, Gurugram

Price for two: ₹2,000

Special couple packages

Guests can choose from three special packages tailored to elevate your romantic evening. A Dinner Buffet with a Valentine’s special live food counter, a Private Cabana Romantic Dinner at Alfresco with a chef-curated 5-course meal paired with a bottle of wine and a poolside soiree where you can experience intimate candlelight dining in your private cabana, paired with 2 glasses of sparkling wine on arrival.

Location: Hilton, Baani City Centre, Gurugram

Price for two: Dinner buffet ( ₹5,000), Private Cabana Romantic Dinner at Alfresco ( ₹10,000) and poolside soiree ( ₹15,0000

Gourmet dining

Indulge in an evening of exquisite gourmet dining with a curated menu by Chef Alex Rodriguez and his team inspired by their passion for Mediterranean and Spanish cuisine. Couples can choose from a range of bespoke dining experiences, from cosy cabanas to lavish private setups at Sevilla.

Location: The Claridges, Motilal Nehru Marg Area, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹15,000 - 1,00,000

Refreshing beverages

Begin your evening with handcrafted cocktails or refreshing mocktails like Love Spark (a blend of homemade dual floral syrup falling for a gin sparkler), fiore d’amore (tequila balanced with pink grapefruit and a touch of hibiscus), sweetheart (whisky with vanilla and well-balanced citrus zest), and rose potion (gin with Italian aperitif & rose wine) along with starters like Baked Camembert in Puff Pastry, Beetroot & Ricotta Gnocchi, and more.

Location: Toscano, Select City Walk, Saket, Delhi

Price for two: ₹635 per drink and ₹1,800 (food)

A DIY surprise

Step into a pink paradise of love and indulgence, perfect for cosy dates with their DIY Date Night Special offer where you can choose any appetizer, main, dessert, and drink. Options include sushi rolls, baos, rice & noodle dishes, and strawberry-infused desserts, paired with refreshing boba teas or iced teas.

Location: Harajuku Tokyo Cafe, Saket, Delhi

Price for two: ₹2200

An intimate experience

With an intimate setting, thoughtfully crafted flavours, and cocktails, guests can enjoy an Exquisite Pre-Set Menu featuring a rich Carrot Soup, refreshing Sky Salad with chicken or prawn, flavourful Lamb Kibbeh, aromatic Goan Seabass Curry, and a decadent Panna Cotta to end on a sweet note. Adding to the romance, they are also offering cocktails of the week like Sip on Berry Much In Love, a vibrant berry-infused creation; It’s Camplicated, a mysterious and intriguing blend of flavours; Cupid’s Martini, a romantic and elegant mix capturing the essence of love; and Truffly Yours, a luxurious truffle-infused gin cocktail.

Location: Ikigai, Defence Colony, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹3,500

Culinary love journey

Enjoy their specially curated XOXO Menu—a five-course culinary journey designed to celebrate love. Begin with Love at First Bite, a refreshing start featuring pomelo, spiced cashew, and chili brine, followed by Date Night, a blend of asparagus, coconut milk, and Chardonnay, among more. Handcrafted cocktails are designed for the occasion. For him, Love on the Rocks combines Hendrick’s Gin with Merlot, mint, coconut, lychee cordial, and citrus while for her, Forever Yours infuses Hendrick’s with strawberry molasses, lemon, rose water, and egg whites, offering a delicate balance of floral and fruity notes.

Location: Chica, One Golden Mile, Block A, Netaji Nagar, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹8,000

Cosy date night

Savour a selection of tasty delicacies crafted to elevate your dining experience. Begin starters like Truffle Edamame Dumplings, and Prawn Hargow Dumplings. The main course offers Roast Peking Duck to Chicken Lettuce, Cantonese Steamed Red Snapper, Cantonese Whole Lobster Noodles and Flaming Chicken in Superior Sauce. Guests can also choose from the cocktail menu including The Empress Delight (1800 Tequila Añejo, fresh strawberry syrup, pineapple juice, and sparkling wine), Love Tang (tequila with fresh grapefruit juice, homemade grapefruit cordial, and grapefruit soda), The Forbidden Flame (tequila, red chilli, jalapeño, cilantro, and agave nectar) among more.

Location: Royal China, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Price for two: ₹5,000

Dine with decor

Enjoy exquisite table setup with beautiful decor and romantic lighting, at four different locations: Poolside Intimate Dinner, Mist Open Garden Dinner, Mints Area Dinner and Cross Avenue Restaurant. Guests will be welcomed with a welcome bouquet, a handcrafted signature welcome drink, and a bottle of house wine to complement the evening.

Location: Radisson Blue, Greater Noida

Price for two: ₹2,500 - 16,000