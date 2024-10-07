Maa Asche! A celebration of flavours begins ahead of Durga Puja

The blanket of night-flowering jasmine is a sign of Maa’s arrival — the advent of goddess Durga along with the festival of Navratri. While Navratri is a time to observe fasting for nine days, Durga Puja is all about feasting. The bhog offered to goddess Durga typically includes khichuri, a dish made of rice and lentils; labra, a mixed vegetable curry; payesh, a sweet rice pudding, and an array of fried items such as beguni, batter-fried eggplant slices. As Pujo approaches, we reached out to chefs across the country to discover what’s featured on their special menus for the festive season. Durga Puja special at Ishaara Bengali Durgotsav

Pujo feast

Traditionally, especially in the Bengali communities, Durga Puja is as much about the festive food as it is about devotion. “Food plays a central role in Durga Puja, symbolising gratitude and joy. The meals represent love, community and devotion,” says Jagdish Naidu, chef de cuisine at Ishaara, Bengaluru. On the occasion, chef Naidu’s Pujo special menu features Moong Dal with Peas, a comforting lentil dish as well as Kosha Mangsho, a slow-cooked, spicy Bengali mutton curry, among other delectable dishes.

Sushanta Sengupta, partner and chef at 6 Ballygunge Place, Delhi, on the other hand, has curated a selection of dishes that reflect the best of Bengali Cuisine. “Highlights on the menu include Gondhoraj Fried Chicken, featuring succulent strips of chicken marinated to perfection with the aromatic Gondhoraj lime, and Pur Bhora Achari Lonka, large green peppers stuffed with cottage cheese and pickled chillies, offering a delightful fusion of flavours,” Sengupta shares.

Hilsa special

In some homes, especially East Bengal families, Jora ilish (a hilsa dish) is a special offering on Maha Ashtami. Following the same, JW Marriot Kolkata features Shorshe Ilish, comprising hilsa fish in mustard sauce. Chingri Malai Curry, a prawn based dish, is also a special among other dishes.

Restoring lost recipes

Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks is reviving Bengal’s forgotten culinary treasures through their festival, Sarodiyar Bangaliyana. “The spotlight is on lost royal recipes, such as Bnadhakopir Golai Dori, strangled cabbage; Mangsher Pani-Fry, oil-free mutton fry, and Chingri Hurra, a prawn medley. Through these dishes,we aim to transport you to a time when food was a sacred art form,” says executive chef Gaurav Paul.

Sweets for Dura Puja at Lalit Great Eastern

Save room for dessert

The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata has a delightful menu of sweets from North Bengal’s countryside, including Malai Cham Cham, Chanar Dudh Puli and Gurer Khaja,” says executive chef Sunayan Pramanik, highlighting some of the standout dishes.