Make the perfect Easter egg piñata

Easter Sunday is coming up and the festival is all about bunnies, chicks and of course colourful eggs. Another cute tradition is to have a piñata egg that not only looks pretty, but unveils a filling of sweets or wrapped chocolates and other little goodies, once smashed open. Your friends and family are sure to love this pretty piñata egg, says Chef Patissier Amit Sharma (Brewworks Pvt Ltd)

Talking about this, Amit Sharma - Chef Patissier & Co-Founder at Brewworks Pvt Ltd (which operates Love & Cheesecake, Poetry and Sesami), says, “Our Easter Eggstravaganza Piñata unleashes a cascade of sweet surprises. It's a confectionary adventure that blends the familiar joy of Easter treats with the excitement of breaking open a piñata. Inside the luscious chocolate shell, you'll find an eclectic mix of Ferrero Rocher, homemade marshmallows, colourful gems, and delightful Easter goodies, creating a symphony of flavours and textures that'll leave you craving more.”

He adds, "But what sets this dessert apart is the experience it offers. It's not just about indulging in delicious treats; it's about coming together with loved ones, sharing laughter, and creating memories. And just like a piñata, it's customizable – add your favourite candies, toys, or surprises to tailor it to your taste.



Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

HE SHARES HIS RECIPE FOR YOU TO TRY



Easter Eggstravaganza Piñata

Ingredients

1 large hollow egg (about 12 inches tall)

Assorted Ferrero Rochers

Homemade marshmallows (cut into small pieces)

Assorted gems or colourful candies

Easter cookies (small to medium-sized)

Easter chocolate eggs

Small Easter-themed figurines or toys (optional)

Fondant (colour as per your choice)



To Prepare the piñata shell:

Carefully melt some chocolate in a double boiler or microwave.

Once melted, use a pastry brush to coat the inside of the hollow chocolate egg with a layer of melted chocolate.

Allow the chocolate to set until firm.

Fill the piñata:

Begin by placing a layer of assorted Ferrero Rochers at the bottom of the chocolate egg.

Add a layer of homemade marshmallows, followed by a scattering of assorted gems or colourful candies.

Nestle in some Easter cookies and chocolate eggs.

If desired, place small Easter-themed figurines or toys inside for an extra surprise.

Seal the piñata:

Once the chocolate egg is filled to your liking, carefully seal the opening with melted chocolate on a cake base

Ensure the seal is secure and allow it to set completely before proceeding.

Decorate the exterior:

Use additional melted chocolate to decorate the outside of the chocolate egg. You can drizzle chocolate over the surface or add decorative patterns using a piping bag.

Make a fondant bow and place it above the egg to make it more beautiful.

Final touches:

Before serving, adorn the outside of the piñata with colourful ribbons or Easter-themed decorations to make it look festive and inviting. We decorated our Eggstravganza pinata with colourful rainbows, Easter bunny and a Happy Easter greeting. Provide a sturdy hammer or mallet for breaking open the piñata.