Meal plan ideas to try if you are pre-diabetic
With India referred to as the diabetes capital of the world, it's time to reverse your diet and lifestyle choices, today.
If you have been diagnosed as being borderline diabetic, it can be worrisome about what you can and cannot eat. As Sahil Malkani, finance specialist from Mumbai, shares, “I was diagnosed as pre-diabetic in the last week of December so my new year started with a target to be healthy and fit. I gave up gluten and all rice products for the first 40 days of 2024 and then gradually started eating rice/rice related products once in a week to make my system used to it. In terms of having anything sweet, I look for alternate options whenever I am craving dessert, for instance, having sugar-free ice creams, gluten-free pastries, fruit popsicles, etc.”
We got nutritionist Sheela Tanna to list out a meal plan for a day, if you fall into the pre-diabetic category. Here's what she suggests:
MEAL PLAN IDEAS (breakfast, lunch and dinner for those who are pre-diabetic)
Breakfast
Steel cut oats + Skimmed milk + Soaked almonds+ walnuts (two each)
Green Tea
Lunch
Leafy salad + 1 bajra roti + Mix vegetable (mildly spiced) + Curd or raita + Brown/red rice
Mid-afternoon
Unbuttered popcorn + Lemon/herbal/hibiscus tea
Evening
1 fruit
Dinner
Asparagus/broccoli/spinach soup + Multigrain khichdi
Bed time
Jeera water