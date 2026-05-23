Meloni ki Melody just became India’s hottest dessert ingredient; take a look at what chefs are making with it

The “non-tiramisù” Melody tiramisù

Pastry chef Pooja Dhingra introduced her own playful version with a ‘non-tiramisu’ Melody tiramisu. Instead of traditional ladyfingers, the dessert uses crunchy tea rusks layered with mascarpone cream and topped with crushed Melody toffees, giving the Italian classic a distinctly desi twist. “I see a giant bowl of Melody every week at my physio’s office, but somehow it completely took over my Instagram feed two days ago after it was gifted to the Italian Prime Minister. Inspired by that, we decided to make a non-tiramisu tiramisu. To keep it quick and eggless, we swapped the classic ladyfingers for rusks and topped it off with chopped Melody bars,” she said.