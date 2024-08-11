 Mumbai, try lip-smacking Asian food from eight countries at this restaurant takeover - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Aug 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mumbai, try lip-smacking Asian food from eight countries at this restaurant takeover

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 11, 2024 12:33 PM IST

From dishes like Chong Qing chicken to Pao Jiao tiger prawns and Chengdu lamb to silken tofu with bamboo shoots, the food festival will go on till August 25

Mumbaikars, if you are craving some authentic Asian food, head to this restaurant takeover, which is happening in the city till August 25. You will find the best of the best Asian dishes, that are the pride of eight South Asian countries.

Mumbai to be treated to pan-Asian fare
Mumbai to be treated to pan-Asian fare

Bringing their unique flavours and culinary artistry, Director of Culinary Sandeep Kalra from Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is set to give the city a taste of pan-Asian fare. Guests can experience delights like chong qing chicken, pao jiao tiger prawns, Chengdu lamb, Vietnamese steamed vung tao fish and silken tofu with bamboo shoot during this delicious takeover.

Chef Sandeep Kalra from Pullman New Delhi Aerocity
Chef Sandeep Kalra from Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

“We are thrilled to bring Honk's unique flavours and culinary artistry to Sampan at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. This collaboration is a fantastic opportunity to share our signature pan-Asian dishes, spread across eight Asian cuisines, with the vibrant food community in Mumbai. We look forward to delighting guests with an unforgettable dining experience that merges the best of both our culinary worlds." said Sandeep Kalra, Director of Culinary, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity.

Fans of Sampan's Chinese food, its beloved for dishes like dry Jin Chicken, Cha Chu Prawns, Yam Potatoes, Mongolian Chicken, Prawns in Chili Basil Sauce, and Three-Colour Lobster, will also be on the menu.

What: Honk’s takeover

Where: Sampan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Mumbai

When: On till August 25

News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / Mumbai, try lip-smacking Asian food from eight countries at this restaurant takeover
Sunday, August 11, 2024
