Hot take for the day? Give a popping twist to classic cocktails this Popcorn Day (Photo: Tasting Table)

Popcorn, for how flavourful and full of possibilities it happens to be, doesn't nearly get the kind of street cred on the snack lane it deserves. These popcorn infused cocktail spins however, are taking over the bar scene, one classic mix at a time.

And what better time than Popcorn Day to give them a swirl? Follow the recipes below.

Popcorn espresso martini Ingredients: For the popcorn syrup - water - 1 cup, granulated sugar - 1/2 cup, popcorn - 3 cups, sea salt - a pinch; For the espresso martini - vodka - 4oz, Kahlua (or any coffee liqueur) - 2oz, popcorn syrup - 2oz, espresso - 4oz

Method: #1 For the popcorn syrup, combine water, sugar and sea salt in a saucepan and let it gently simmer. Cook on low for a few minutes until the sugar fully dissolves, then mix in the popcorn. Take it off the heat and let it cool. Transfer to a sealed jar and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Strain out the popcorn and you have your popcorn syrup. This keeps well in the fridge for up to a week.

#2 To make the espresso martini, add the vodka, popcorn syrup, coffee liqueur and espresso to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, shake well and pour into two glasses. Spoon on some foam from the shaker to the glasses and top with popcorn.

(recipe from Dell Cove Spices)