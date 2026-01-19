Edit Profile
    Give a popping twist to classic cocktails this Popcorn Day

    No matter how much of an alcohol purist you are, this fun little twist is an absolute game changer

    Published on: Jan 19, 2026 12:53 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Hot take for the day?

    Give a popping twist to classic cocktails this Popcorn Day (Photo: Tasting Table)
    Popcorn, for how flavourful and full of possibilities it happens to be, doesn't nearly get the kind of street cred on the snack lane it deserves. These popcorn infused cocktail spins however, are taking over the bar scene, one classic mix at a time.

    And what better time than Popcorn Day to give them a swirl? Follow the recipes below.

    Popcorn espresso martini

    Ingredients: For the popcorn syrup - water - 1 cup, granulated sugar - 1/2 cup, popcorn - 3 cups, sea salt - a pinch; For the espresso martini - vodka - 4oz, Kahlua (or any coffee liqueur) - 2oz, popcorn syrup - 2oz, espresso - 4oz

    Method: #1 For the popcorn syrup, combine water, sugar and sea salt in a saucepan and let it gently simmer. Cook on low for a few minutes until the sugar fully dissolves, then mix in the popcorn. Take it off the heat and let it cool. Transfer to a sealed jar and refrigerate for at least 24 hours. Strain out the popcorn and you have your popcorn syrup. This keeps well in the fridge for up to a week.

    #2 To make the espresso martini, add the vodka, popcorn syrup, coffee liqueur and espresso to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, shake well and pour into two glasses. Spoon on some foam from the shaker to the glasses and top with popcorn.

    (recipe from Dell Cove Spices)

    Popcorn espresso martini
    'Hollywood'

    Ingredients: Bourbon - 50ml, popcorn syrup (can refer to recipe above) - 12.5ml, Angostura bitters - 2 dash

    Method: #1 Place all the ingredients into an old fashion glass full of ice. Stir to mix. Chill and dilute. Add more ice to fill the glass. Garnish and serve.

    #2 Peg a cone of popcorn to the side of the glass for the complete pint-sized Hollywood theatrics.

    (recipe from Mathieu Teisseire)

    'Hollywood' (Photo: Mathieu Teisseire)
    Popcorn rum sour

    Ingredients: Popcorn syrup (can refer to recipe above), For the cocktail - rum - 4oz, orange juice - 2oz, lime juice - 2oz, popcorn syrup - 2oz, pasteurised egg white - 1oz, orange peel for garnish, popcorn for garnish

    Method: #1 Make the popcorn syrup.

    #2 Add the rum, orange juice, lime juice, popcorn syrup and egg white to a cocktail shaker. Fill with ice, shake well and pour into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with popcorn and orange peel.

    (recipe from Dell Cove Spices)

    Popcorn rum sour (Photo: Dell Cove Spices)
    Here's to a popping time on the rocks this evening!

