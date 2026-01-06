This 5-ingredient shortbread is so buttery, it should be illegal

While many of us would prefer we were the kind of people who were already up and running in early January, for most, routines right now are still in the flexible zone as we ease into 2026 — which also makes this the last gentle stretch to snack without overthinking. These shortbread cookies (in honour of today being National Shortbread Day) fit perfectly beside your morning coffee and even your evening chai. This 3-ingredient shortbread is so buttery, it should be illegal (Photo: Scottish Scran)

If you're up for easing yourself into the year, one buttery bite at a time, follow the recipe below.

Shortbread cookies Ingredients: Unsalted butter at room temperature - 10tbsps, confectioners' sugar - 1/2 cup, pure vanilla extract - 1/2tsp, all-purpose flour - 1.5 cups, kosher salt - 1/2tsp

Method: Cream the butter and vanilla in a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment until smooth. Add the confectioners’ sugar and salt and mix just until blended. Scrape down the bowl, then add the flour and mix on low speed until a dough forms, scraping the bowl once more if needed. Shape the dough into a rectangular block, wrap tightly in plastic, and refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour. Heat the oven to 177C. Using a sharp knife, slice the chilled dough into half-inch thick pieces. Arrange the slices about an inch apart on a parchment- or silicone-lined baking sheet. Press a decorative pattern on top with a fork or skewer. Bake for about 10 minutes, rotating the pan halfway through, until set. Transfer the shortbread to a wire rack and let cool completely.

Added directions — The dough can be prepared ahead of time and stored in the refrigerator for up to a week or frozen for up to a month. Wrap it tightly, and let it soften slightly at room temperature so it’s easy to slice.

If your butter isn’t at room temperature, cut it into a few pieces and microwave at 50-percent power in 5-second intervals, turning the butter between each burst.

For extra texture and flavor, mix in your favorite toasted nuts or spices.

(recipe from Preppy Kitchen)

Are you ready for your caffeine hour to get a sweet, buttery kick?