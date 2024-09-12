Onam Sadhya in Mumbai: From Sadhya served in a box to a brunch affair, here's how you can relish on the Kerala feast

A coastal indulgence Onam Sadhya in Mumbai

Onam Sadhya at TAT

Dive into the specially curated feast that embodies the essence of this vibrant festival with a coastal-inspired menu. It includes Kerala's rich and authentic flavours with a contemporary twist that will take one on a sensory journey along the Malabar coastline. Sambar, Pulissery, Avial, Beetroot Pachadi, Puli Inji, Kadumanga and the pièce de résistance of Ada Pradhaman, among others, will leave you in food heaven.

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: TAT, Vikhroli

When: September 14 and 15

Timing: 12pm to 1.30am

Kerala on a plate at home

Onam Sadhya at Nair on Fire(Photo: Instagram)

Planning to do a low-key Onam celebration at home? Call for the traditional Kerala feast with authentic flavours and rich heritage from this cloud kitchen. It includes home-style Kerala dishes like Parippu Rasam Vada, Trivandrum Vada Curry, Travancore Olan, Kochi Avial, Thrissur Cashewnut Korma, Mango Ozhichukootan Curry and desserts like Aravana Payasam and others.

What: Onam Special Menu

Where: Nair on Fire (cloud kitchen)

When: On till September 15

A comprehensive onam

Onam Sadhya at 7 Isles

With a vegetarian-forward menu, this brunch features a traditional Sadhya and delicacies from various regions of Kerala. Indulge in classic dishes like Avial, Sambar, Rasam, Kalan, Puli Inji, Pachadi, Erissery, Kootu Curry, Pulissery, Kaaya Varuthatha and Ada Pradhaman. For non-vegetarian food lovers, a separate section will offer Kerala-inspired dishes, for a comprehensive Onam experience. It also has a special set-up with activities for kids and a live band performance.

What: Onam Brunch

Where: 7 Isles, Navi Mumbai Marriott Hotel, Turbhe

When: September 15

Timing: 12.30pm to 3.30pm

A Sadhya with a twist

Onam Sadhya at The Nines

Indulge in a sumptuous spread of vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies with the Onam Thali. It features classic Kerala dishes like Rasam, Kootu Curry, Avial, Pineapple Pachadi and Seviyan Payasam, while the non-vegetarian options include delectable preparations of seafood, chicken and mutton.

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: The Nines, Juhu

When: September 15

Timing: 12pm to 12.30am

Set Sadhya meal

Onam Sadhya at one8 Commune

Embark on a culinary pilgrimage to Kerala with a set menu that has comfort curries like Sambar and Rasam, the celebration of vegetables in Avial, the stir-fry dish of Thoran, the hearty warmth of Kootu Curry and the creamy Pumpkin Erissery. End with the delicate sweetness of Seviyan Payasam. It also includes a separate à la carte menu for non-vegetarian dishes.

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: one8 Commune

When: September 15

Timing: 12pm to 1.30am

Festive brunch

Onam Sadhya at ITC Grand Maratha(Photo: Instagram)

For a fun Sunday, celebrate the harvest festival on a brunch note with culinary delights like Lemon Rice, Dal Payasam, Mysore Pak alongside innovative creations like Urlai Roast and Kothu Parotta.

What: Onam Special Sunday brunch

Where: ITC Maratha, Andheri (E)

When: September 15

Timing: 12pm to 3pm

A thattukada affair

Onam Sadhya at Pondicherry Café

Enjoy a unique Sadhya brunch with the Malabar thattukada stage, which brings the lively flavours of Kerala’s street food to life with live cooking. From a selection of authentic Southern pickles with a tangy twist, traditional dishes to seafood and meat grills infused with aromatic Southern spices and the delightful array of payasams, it will be a feast for the senses.

What: Onam Brunch

Where: Pondichery Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

When: September 15

Timing: 12.30pm to 4pm

A culinary fiesta

Onam Sadhya at Feast

For an authentic vegetarian feast, enjoy this culinary meal that begins with Sambaram. It is then followed by Payar Thoran, Kootu Curry, Avial, Olan, Kalan, Erissery, Parippu Thalichathu, Kaitachakka Pachadi, Thakkali Rasam, Murungakkai Sambar with Kuthari Choru and desserts like Parippu Pradhaman and Pal Adai.

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: Dakshin, ITC Grand Central, Parel

When: On till September 15

Timing: 12.30pm to 2.45pm (lunch); 7pm to 11.45pm (dinner)

A flavourful festive celebration

Onam Sadhya at Santhosham(Photo: Instagram)

Tradition meets taste in this authentic feast with over 40 traditional dishes that will transport your taste buds straight to Kerala. From the rich and sweet Palada Pradhaman to the spicy and tangy Lemon Achar and Manga Curry, you will get to reflect on the true spirit of Onam.

What: Onam Sadhya

Where: Santosham outlets in the city

When: September 13-15, September 21-22

Timing: 11am to 10pm