Purpose, plate and the power of home

Chef Vikas Khanna is not only one of the most recognised Indian chefs globally but also admired for his deep humanitarian commitment. Recently named to the TIME100: The Most Influential People of 2026, the honour marks a significant milestone. We caught up with him during his visit to Mumbai for an intimate conversation.

Celebrated chef Vikas Khanna is rewriting the global chef playbook. (Photo credit: Deepak Das Photography)

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During his time in Mumbai, Khanna immersed himself fully in the city’s spirit - from wandering through flower markets to taking a ferry ride from the Gateway of India and even observing life unfold inside taxis. “Mumbai is emotion in motion,” he says. “It is chaos and calm existing in the same breath. Creatively, it challenges you - it doesn’t let you stay comfortable. Emotionally, it reminds me of resilience, of dreams that refuse to give up. There is a pulse to Mumbai that you don’t just see - you absorb it, and it stays with you long after you leave.”

Among all his experiences, one stood out unexpectedly. “The flower market,” he shares. “There was something profoundly moving about the kindness and generosity of the people there. Amidst the noise, the colours, the chaos - there was grace. Hands that work tirelessly, yet hearts that give so freely. It reminded me that beauty is not just in what we create, but in how we share it. That moment stayed with me.”

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{{^usCountry}} For Khanna, these lived experiences seamlessly translate into his culinary philosophy. “I listen before I cook. Every city has a rhythm, a memory, a soul. I try to translate that into ingredients, textures, and emotions on a plate. It’s not about recreating dishes - it’s about capturing a feeling - sometimes nostalgia, sometimes celebration, sometimes longing. Food becomes my way of telling those stories without words.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Khanna, these lived experiences seamlessly translate into his culinary philosophy. “I listen before I cook. Every city has a rhythm, a memory, a soul. I try to translate that into ingredients, textures, and emotions on a plate. It’s not about recreating dishes - it’s about capturing a feeling - sometimes nostalgia, sometimes celebration, sometimes longing. Food becomes my way of telling those stories without words.” {{/usCountry}}

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That philosophy is reflected in his journey. He rose to global prominence with his restaurant Junoon, which earned a Michelin Star within just nine months of opening - at a time when Indian cuisine was often underestimated in the US. His newer venture, Bungalow, went on to receive a rare three-star review from The New York Times - a distinction that placed it among the most celebrated Indian restaurants of the century. Behind this success lies personal resilience; Khanna channelled the grief of losing his sister, Radhika, into building something deeply meaningful.

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Reflecting on global recognition, he says, “It has only deepened my relationship with Indian cuisine. The more the world sees it, the more I realise how much remains untold. Every region, every home, every mother carries a universe of flavours. Recognition hasn’t changed my relationship - it has made me more protective, more devoted, and more determined to represent it with honesty and integrity.”

So how does he create an experience that feels both deeply personal and universally resonant? “By being honest,” he answers simply. “The more personal something is, the more universal it becomes. When a dish comes from truth - from memory, from emotion - it connects beyond geography. At Bungalow, we don’t just serve food, we serve moments. And moments, when they are real, belong to everyone.”

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His work extends far beyond the kitchen. A recent Instagram post of him cooking langar with his mother resonated with millions. When asked how he balances global expectations with personal purpose, he says, “I remind myself why I started. Pressure comes from expectations, but purpose comes from within. When you stay rooted in purpose, pressure becomes secondary. I have learned to surrender - to do the work with sincerity and let the outcomes follow. That balance keeps me grounded.”

Despite cooking for global personalities, the simplest dish is what grounds him. “Dal and rice,” he smiles. “It carries no ego, no complexity - just comfort, warmth, and truth. It reminds me of where I come from - of my mother, of the beginnings. No matter where I am, that is home.”

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