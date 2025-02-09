Quick hot chocolate recipe to celebrate Chocolate Day this Valentine's Week

As we inch towards Valentine's Day, don't miss out on the romance of the week. Whether you are a couple, friends or just a cocoa lover, celebrating Chocolate Day can be an excuse to indulge in the best thing invented since sliced bread - Chocolate. Joy can be found in simple things like gifting a friend their favourite bar, indulging in a solo midnight treat, or sharing a heart-shaped cake, the day is a reminder that love, in all forms, is valid. A creamy cup of hot chocolate to celebrate Chocolate Day this Valentine's Week(photo: htbs)

As the chill of February lingers in the air, there’s no better way to celebrate Chocolate Day during Valentine’s Week than with a steaming cup of rich, velvety hot chocolate. Here's an easy recipe you can recreate at home and share with the one you love, who can be a parent, a sibling, a friend or a lover.

Hot Chocolate Recipe

Ingredients:

180 ml - Milk

30 gm - Cocoa Powder

15 gm - Granulated Sugar

Method:

Heat the milk in a saucepan over medium flame. Le it simmer.

Stir in the cocoa powder into the milk and whisk until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy.

Add sugar and continue whisking the milk until it has fully dissolved.

Pour the hot chocolate into a mug.

Garnish with a sprinkle of nutmeg powder and marshmallows.

Enjoy your comforting cup of hot chocolate!

Inputs by Rajesh Shaw, Restaurant Operations Manager, The Resort Mumbai