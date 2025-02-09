Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Feb 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Quick hot chocolate recipe to celebrate Chocolate Day this Valentine's Week

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2025 12:43 PM IST

To celebrate Chocolate Day today, make a warming cup of decadent hot chocolate to show your love for your partner this Valentine's Week  

As we inch towards Valentine's Day, don't miss out on the romance of the week. Whether you are a couple, friends or just a cocoa lover, celebrating Chocolate Day can be an excuse to indulge in the best thing invented since sliced bread - Chocolate. Joy can be found in simple things like gifting a friend their favourite bar, indulging in a solo midnight treat, or sharing a heart-shaped cake, the day is a reminder that love, in all forms, is valid.

A creamy cup of hot chocolate to celebrate Chocolate Day this Valentine's Week(photo: htbs)
A creamy cup of hot chocolate to celebrate Chocolate Day this Valentine's Week(photo: htbs)

As the chill of February lingers in the air, there’s no better way to celebrate Chocolate Day during Valentine’s Week than with a steaming cup of rich, velvety hot chocolate. Here's an easy recipe you can recreate at home and share with the one you love, who can be a parent, a sibling, a friend or a lover.

Hot Chocolate Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 180 ml - Milk
  • 30 gm - Cocoa Powder
  • 15 gm - Granulated Sugar

Method:

  • Heat the milk in a saucepan over medium flame. Le it simmer.
  • Stir in the cocoa powder into the milk and whisk until the mixture becomes smooth and creamy.
  • Add sugar and continue whisking the milk until it has fully dissolved.
  • Pour the hot chocolate into a mug.
  • Garnish with a sprinkle of nutmeg powder and marshmallows.
  • Enjoy your comforting cup of hot chocolate!

Inputs by Rajesh Shaw, Restaurant Operations Manager, The Resort Mumbai

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 09, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On