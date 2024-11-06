Restaurateurs elated as eateries in Delhi's Aerocity will now be open 24x7

In an attempt to boost nightlife and promote tourism, the Delhi government has granted approval for restaurants and bars in Aerocity, near Indira Gandhi International Airport, to operate 24/7. The location is already home to several four- and five-star hotels that operate round the clock. Restaurateurs believe that the step will boost tourism and nightlife(Photo: Instagram/Khubanidelhi)

"As a major tourist destination, Delhi has immense potential for revenue growth, and with this decision, an increase in revenue through licensing fees is expected," the government said in a statement.

Restaurateurs are elated by the move, as they believe this step will enhance the nightlife scene for diners as well as travellers in the area who prefer to stay close to the airport.

"The recent government directive permitting 24/7 operations for all restaurants in New Delhi's Aerocity is a significant advantage for our hotel. With Quoin, our sports bar at Novotel, already operating around the clock, this policy further enhances our ability to serve guests with unparalleled convenience. We’re excited to extend this accessibility gradually across all our dining venues—including Honk and Farmer’s Basket—catering seamlessly to both travelers and local patrons," shares Prasanna Venkatesh, Director of Food and Beverage, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.

Another restaurateur, Sarthak Sidana, director at Underdoggs, believes this is a game-changer for both businesses and patrons. He says, "This extended timing will elevate the nightlife scene, offering people the flexibility to enjoy diverse experiences at their own pace. We’re excited to welcome guests at any hour to experience the dynamic atmosphere that defines Aerocity."

Amit Bagga from Daryaganj Restaurants shares a similar view, stating that this new offering will be a thrilling addition for both tourists and Delhi locals looking to elevate their weekend experiences. "As a family-oriented restaurant, our intention is to offer this service specifically for weekends, creating a special treat for families. That said, we are currently uncertain about clearance from Delhi Police and will proceed only once we have the necessary approvals," he shared.

Umang Tewari, founder of Liv Bar, notes that this initiative will greatly benefit late-night travellers and corporate employees working late shifts. “Not only does it generate revenue, but it also elevates India’s nightlife standards. With more operational hours, we can also be more dynamic in catering to the diverse audience,” he added.

Sharad Madan and Naresh Madan, co-founders and directors of Khubani, emphasise, "Extending our operational hours to 24/7 in Aerocity is a transformative move. It will enhance tourism and nightlife, offering guests increased convenience and dynamic experiences."