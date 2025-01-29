Soup Month: From Marry Me Soup to Lasagna soup and more, try these viral soups to keep the winter chill away

The winter chill in January has got us all snuggled in blankets and enjoying the cosy feeling at the end of a long day. Add a warm mug of soup into the mix and that would be picture-perfect. Lasagna soup is a trend that became viral on social media (instagram)

As we celebrate Soup Month this January, here are some trending bowls of cosy comfort that you an try to recreate at home to bring in the warm, snuggly vibes.

Lasagna soup

Stacking layers of paste with a tomato-meat sauce can be a time-consuming process. So trust social media to create a shortcut. Using the same ingredients but cutting down the time in half, this soup is made with a tomato base. To it spinach, chicken mince and broken lasagna sheets are added, with cream and cheese.

Marry me soup

The marry me soup is a take on a Tuscan dish(instagram)

In 2016, a food consultant came up with this recipe and shared a video for a Tuscan-style chicken dish. When her video producer took a bite of the dish, they declared, “I'd marry you for that chicken!”, which gave it the name - “Marry Me Chicken. Using this as inspiration, the soup variant has rich flavours of sun-dried tomatoes, onions, garlic, shredded chicken, cream and cheese.

Egg drop soup

The egg drop soup is a Chinese speciality (instagram)

This quintessential Chinese soup with wispy pieces of eggs is also called egg flower soup. It has a delicate flavour that is simple yet packs a punch. The secret is the broth that is not just store-bought. Simmer chicken bones in a pot of water for a couple of hours. To this liquid gold, add some chicken, prawns, and lobster as protein, along with white pepper, sesame oil and green onions as garnish.

Italian wedding soup

The special Italian wedding soup (instagram)

A marriage of flavours led to this soup's name, ‘Italian wedding soup’. The name wedding comes from the Italian phrase ‘minestra maritata’ which means 'married soup’. A recipe that is very popular on TikTok and Instagram but originated from Italian restaurants in the US, the soup is an amalgamation of veggies, meatballs, pasta and herbs all in a flavourful broth.

Dumpling soup

A warm broth with dumplings makes for a warming bowl of soup

Ingredients:

● Minced chicken- 200 gm

● Dumplings – 10 to 12 (depends on how may you want to add in one bowl)

● Boiled Noodles (any type) – 100 gms (or more if you like more noodles in your soup)

● Tomato – 2 nos.

● Chili (green or red) – 2 nos

● Onions (red) chopped – 1 no(medium sized)

● Spring onion greens (chopped) – ½ bundle

● Garlic chopped – few cloves

● Good quality Soya sauce (I prefer using Kikkoman) – 10-15 ml

● Pokchoy (or spinach) shredded – small bunch

● Sun flower Oil – 1 tbsp (15ml)

● Chinese Sesame oil (for topping) – few drops (optional)

● White vinegar – 1 tbsp

● Sriracha (optional) – 2 tbsp (if you like it spicy)

● Water or chicken stock - 1 litre

Method:

First, stir-fry garlic, onion, chilli, tomato, and minced chicken in a wok.

Then, add water, soy sauce, sriracha, and vinegar to create a flavorful base.

Boil the broth and add dumplings to simmer, or steam them separately for a different texture.

Finally, incorporate shredded greens, the remaining soy sauce, and sesame oil.

To serve, spoon cooked noodles into bowls, top with dumplings and flavorful broth, and garnish with spring onions. Inputs by Mitesh Rangras, Consultant Chef, Tango Tamari, Mumbai

Shorbat Pablo

Ingredients:

500g - lamb or chicken (cut into pieces)

1 cup - lentils, rinsed

1/2 cup - chickpeas, soaked overnight

1 - onion, chopped

2 - tomatoes, diced

4 - cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon - ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon - ground turmeric

1 - cinnamon stick

1 teaspoon - ground black pepper

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander or mint for garnish

Olive oil or yoghurt (for serving)

Method:

In a large pot, heat a tablespoon of olive oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic, and sauté until soft and fragrant, about 5 minutes.

Add the lamb or chicken pieces and brown them on all sides.

Stir in the tomatoes, cumin, turmeric, cinnamon stick, and black pepper. Cook for another 2 minutes, letting the spices toast slightly.

Add the lentils, chickpeas, and about 6 cups of water or broth. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and let simmer for 1.5 to 2 hours, until the meat is tender and the soup has thickened.

Adjust salt to taste and remove the cinnamon stick before serving.

Garnish with fresh coriander or mint, and serve hot with a drizzle of olive oil or a dollop of yoghurt for added richness.

Inputs by Shabaz Jalgaonkar, Chef de Partie, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield, Bengaluru