Stacked, seared and seriously expensive

Often seen as a fast-food staple, the burger has been reimagined at the highest end of the dining spectrum. Across the world, chefs and luxury restaurants continue to elevate it with premium ingredients such as foie gras, truffle, and even edible gold - transforming a familiar favourite into an extravagant experience.

These burgers leans firmly into indulgence, often accompanied by equally premium pairings. (Credits: Instagram)

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These burgers are carefully constructed, with attention to every element, from the patty and bun to the sauces and toppings. With price tags that can run into lakhs, here are some burgers that offer a glimpse into how far a classic can be pushed when cost is no constraint.

A burger that costs more than ₹ 10 lakh

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{{^usCountry}} What: Sua Burger {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What: Sua Burger {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Where: Asador Aupa in Barcelona, Spain {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Where: Asador Aupa in Barcelona, Spain {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Price: $11,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Price: $11,000 {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Why is it expensive: The exact recipe of Sua remains a closely guarded secret, though it is known to feature a blend of three premium meat varieties, one of Europe’s rarest cheeses, and signature sauce infused with premium spirits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Why is it expensive: The exact recipe of Sua remains a closely guarded secret, though it is known to feature a blend of three premium meat varieties, one of Europe’s rarest cheeses, and signature sauce infused with premium spirits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The catch: Not on the menu, served by invitation only in a private dining setting When a burger wears gold {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The catch: Not on the menu, served by invitation only in a private dining setting When a burger wears gold {{/usCountry}}

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What: The Golden Boy Burger

Where: The Daltons in Gelderland, Netherlands

Price: €5,000 ( ₹5 lakh and above)

What’s in it: A5 premium meat patty, King crab and Beluga caviar, truffle and foie gras, Dom Pérignon-battered onion rings, bun finished with edible gold leaf (see inset)

Why it stands out: Previously held a Guinness World Record as the world’s most expensive burger, before being overtaken by the latest Spanish creation

Limited and luxe

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What: The Glamburger

Where: Honky Tonk, London

Price: Approx. £1,100 ( ₹1 lakh and above)

What’s in it: Premium meat patty, lobster meat and foie gras, black truffle and quail egg, white truffle shavings, edible gold leaf bun

Why it stands out: A limited-edition creation launched as a theatrical luxury experience, it was designed as a one-off indulgence

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