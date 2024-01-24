Subway debuts foot-long churros, cookies and pretzels

Dubbed the Sidekick collection, Subway, the international sandwich franchise has launched ‘footlong-sized’ desserts inspired by their classic 12-inch sub option. Cinnabon Footlong Churros, Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzels and Footlong Cookies have been made available in the U.S. as a part of their “big menu update.” Cinnabon Footlong Churros, Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzels and Footlong Cookies have been made available in the U.S. as a part of their “big menu update.”

"The introduction of Sidekicks builds on six decades of equity and expertise in all things footlong," said Douglas Fry, President of Subway North America. "This whole new category on our menu offers Subway fans something they can't get anywhere else and kicks off a year of culinary innovation and delicious new menu items. 2024 may be the most exciting chapter yet in our growth story."

The company announced the news recently in an X post saying, “Something footlong is on the way.” The menu launch has incited mixed reactions from the audience. One user commented, “I’m here for the pretzel.” Another user joked, “while another joked, “I will measure it then be the first to first the class action lawsuit for it being 10”.