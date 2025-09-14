Take 5: From world plates to punjabi heirlooms

Mi Piaci , helmed by Priyank Sukhija offers a slice of Italy in the Capital with handmade pasta, artisanal pizzas, and immersive tableside moments like tagliatelle tossed in Parmigiano Reggiano. The Mi Piaci Tiramisù, layered fresh at your table, is a signature. Cocktails reinterpret Italian staples, with standouts such as the Basil Spritz and the tiramisu-inspired Tirami. It’s a refined yet playful Italian dining experience right in Mehrauli.

Rooted yet modern A no-alcohol, clean-eating space, Organic Bistro in Khan Market champions ingredient-forward meals in a soothing, pastel-toned setting. Chef Nishant Choubey draws inspiration from Indian and Mediterranean cuisines. “Dishes like Jackfruit Haleem, Achari Rajma Khichri, and Jackfruit Biryani, Peri Peri Chickpea Hummus with Tzatziki, Truffle Beetroot; Ricotta Shami, and Chicken Urfa Kebab, the menu balances comfort and curiosity.”

Price for two: Rs. 1,600 + GST

Party spot Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s KOCA Garden rooftop in Gurugram promises big moments with monthly global themes, from European rooftops to Asian markets. This month features Kunafa Chocolate and vodka specials. Cocktails, curated by mixologist Luca Cinalli, include the fiery Sixer Picante, refreshing KOCA Mule, and vibrant Sunset Boulevard. Singh says, “This rooftop is about energy, celebration, and unforgettable nights, where every guest feels like they’ve hit their own six under the stars.”

Price for two: Rs. 5,000

Reimagined heirlooms “There are so many Punjabi restaurants, but it’s all so disconnected from how Punjabis eat at home,” says Chef Amninder Sandhu. Kikli in Connaught Place is her tribute to Punjab’s heirloom recipes and home-style cooking. Rare dishes like Pathiya Sekiya Kukkad, Padoliwali Dal, and Lakshmi Chowk’s Kadahi Mutton are revived with authenticity, cooked in earthen kundas sourced from Bhatinda. Local produce such as wild cucumber and rat-tail radish also shine. Drinks come in both regular and Patiala pours, with playful picks like the Tadka Marke Beer.

Price for two: : Rs. 2200