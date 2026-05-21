Tea pakoras, moon rituals and ₹1 lakh leaves: India’s wildest tea secrets revealed

On International Tea Day, it’s worth remembering that India’s relationship with tea goes far beyond the daily cup of chai. Across the country, tea is tied to midnight harvesting rituals, Himalayan border traditions, tribal food practices and even a separate time zone followed by tea estates. Here are the fascinating stories brewing behind India’s favourite drink. Makaibari Tea Estate in Kurseong, Darjeeling

This type of tea is only picked at midnight (and costs more than your rent) At Makaibari Tea Estate in Kurseong, Darjeeling, some of the world’s rarest tea is harvested under the light of the full moon. Workers gather late at night to hand-pluck Silver Tips Imperial, an ultra-premium tea that can cost nearly ₹2,000 for just 50 grams. The process is incredibly precise. It takes around 200 kg of fresh leaves to produce only 50 kg of the final tea.

The harvest takes place only four to five days a year, between March and October and is specifically timed to the full moon to capture the plant’s peak moisture levels and aromatic oils before the sun initiates oxidation. This practice is rooted in biodynamic agriculture, which views the moon’s gravitational pull as a force that draws sap and energy into the delicate buds.

A popular local belief is that tea bushes breathe with the lunar cycle, and by plucking between midnight and 3 AM, workers capture the moon’s celestial energy, or prana, within the leaves. Pluckers gather the “two leaves and a bud” by the light of tallow torches, while the tea gets its name from the silvery-white fuzz on the buds.

Silver Tips Imperial was also known to be a favourite of Queen Elizabeth II. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Buckingham Palace in 2015, he gifted her a box of the tea.