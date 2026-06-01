The savoury side of the sip: India’s regional milk-based dishes

We all know milk to be the cornerstone of desserts, but what about the savoury? This World Milk Day, we will explore one of the most versatile tools in a chef's arsenal through a range of regional savoury dishes. "Milk is the one ingredient that turns into countless savoury staples, with each region reinventing it in its own way,” says Chef Nishant Choubey. “From tenderising proteins to creating a comforting mouthfeel without overpowering flavours, milk 100% a silent hero.”

Coastal milk mango curry

Milk often does its most important work in dishes where it is barely noticed. Chef Nishant Choubey relies on it in his coastal raw mango curry that combines tart mango and jaggery, an unconventional pairing that requires a delicate balancing act. “Milk is what gives the curry its finesse. It rounds off the sharpness of the mango, carries the sweetness of the jaggery and creates a slurry-type texture that feels complete,” says Choubey. Rather than acting as a dominant flavour, milk works as a unifying element, helping ingredients blend into a cohesive dish. According to the chef, the slow cooking process is just as important as the ingredient itself. “The real magic happens when the milk is given time to meld everything together. Without it, the ingredients remain separate; with it, they become one,” he explains.