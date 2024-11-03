These 4 gluten-free, high-protein wraps are trendy and tasty alternatives to carb-heavy flour tortillas

For many, Diwali included a lot of binging on tasty faral and sumptuous sweets. But, as we come to the end of the year, people are still trying to make healthy choices and continue their fitness streak. If you are looking to switch up their everyday rotis with healthier, gluten-free alternatives, there’s an array of high-protein options that have got the social media tick of approval. From protein-packed chickpea flour wraps to nutrient-rich spinach wraps, these roti substitutes are perfect for anyone looking to boost their diet without sacrificing flavour. Alternatives like red lentil wraps and cottage cheese-based wraps offer great texture and flexibility, pairing well with all kinds of Indian curries and spreads. Dive into these nutritious, delicious wraps that make a satisfying and wholesome addition to your table! Chickpea flour wrap stuffed with greens and protein can make for a healthy and fulfilling lunch (unsplash)

Cottage cheese wrap

Looking for a way to increase your protein intake, but finding it hard to hit that goal in every meal? Well, make cottage cheese wraps that have been going viral on social media. Blend one cup of cottage cheese along with eggs and some salt. You can either bake it on a cookie sheet with a silicon mat or cook it in a frying pan. To this, add some sliced roasted chicken breast, avocado, tomatoes and lettuce with a generous glug of spicy yoghurt and chipotle sauce.

Spinach wrap

For those fussy eaters, both big and small, this veggie-packed wrap is the way to go. Blend together spinach and eggs to make a very liquid batter that might have you questioning if this social media trend will work. Fear not. Put it in a pan and let it cook on a low flame. You can also add salt to the batter or just go ham with toppings once it cooks. Flip the pancake halfway through the cooking process. Take it off the stove once done, let it cool and cover it with a clean towel. Use this as the base for gluten-free, vegan-friendly wraps

Red lentil wrap

High in fibre, these red lentil wraps can help lower cholesterol, prevent cardiovascular problems, are rich in iron and provide slow-burning carbs. They are a great way to add protein to your diet. Soak the lentils in hot water, overnight. The next day, blend it to create a batter and make thin crepes. They make for pliable rotis that can be filled with anything from paneer, tofu, chicken or an entire salad.

Chickpea flour wrap

Who knew besan ka atta or chickpea flour would be a storehouse of magnesium, protein and fibre? As it has a low glycemic index, so it helps stabilise blood sugar levels and can be eaten for breakfast. Mix the flour with some water till it has a pourable consistency. Cook it on both sides and then create your wraps by adding some crumbled cheese, spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes.