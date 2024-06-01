 This viral iced strawberry latte is the perfect drink on a hot summer day - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 01, 2024
This viral iced strawberry latte is the perfect drink on a hot summer day

ByAbigail banerji
Jun 01, 2024 01:41 PM IST

It is a perfect blend of sweetness from the strawberries and a caffeine boost from the espresso shot.

Social media trends are relentless as each new one promises that this is something that you just NEED to have. Well, as we battle the heat of summer, a drink creating some chatter online is the iced strawberry latte. This summer special drink is the perfect blend of sweet and tart from the strawberries, while also giving you the much-needed caffeine boost from the espresso shot.

Iced strawberry latte(Instagram)
Iced strawberry latte(Instagram)

Pallavii Gupta, Founder at The Kind Roastery & Brewroom, Bengaluru, says, “The strawberry latte has emerged as a delightful trend in the coffee world, blending the rich, robust flavour of coffee with the sweet, refreshing taste of strawberries.”

Iced strawberry latte(Instagram)
Iced strawberry latte(Instagram)

Make the iced strawberry latte at home

This latte looks like something straight out of a boujee cafe menu. However, it;s pretty simple to prepare and might make you want to say goodbye to that expensive cafe. On the internet, some creators are making this latte by pounding fresh berries, others using compote (fruit puree) or store-bought syrup.

You can add condensed milk, vanilla-flavoured syrup or even a simple syrup made of sugar and water for added sweetness and flavour. After mixing them together, brew a shot of espresso and add it to your glass, pouring slowly and gently to get that clear demarcation in a see-through glass. Make some cold foam and add it to your glass. You can also top it with whipped cream instead.

Pairing strawberries that are tart and fruity along with coffee is always a good idea, agrees Ashish D’abreo, Q Grader, Coffee Roaster and Co-founder of Maverick & Farmer Coffee, adding, “Strawberry iced lattes are refreshing, trendy and can be imagined in so many interesting ways.”

A shot of espresso gives you the much-needed caffeine boost(Instagram)
A shot of espresso gives you the much-needed caffeine boost(Instagram)

How to make cold foam?

For a good latte, the foam is important and if you get it right at home, it’s a simple way to elevate your coffee experience. Heat the milk, either on the stove or in the microwave, until it's warm but not boiling. Full-fat milk will give you the creamiest and tastiest foam. Grab a handheld milk frother or beater or an electric whisk, and whip the milk until it gets frothy and doubles in volume. You can also just shake the warm milk in a tightly sealed jar or dunk it in a blender and give it a whirl at a high speed to achieve similar results. Use this light and airy foam to your lattes or cappuccino at home to add a professional touch.

