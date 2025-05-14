Craving a tropical holiday? This mango chia pudding will do the trick for your taste buds in under 5 minutes

There's really nothing like gorging on a mango as is, it's sweet juices running down your hands — it also doesn't have to be that dramatic, neatly diced pieces neatly savoured with a fork also hits the same. That being said, any foodie worth their salt always wants more when it comes to nature's best bounty. Mango chia pudding: The perfect temporary anti-dote to your tropical holiday cravings!

And so there is the endless scroll of spiral when it comes to mango recipes. Tarts, cakes, shakes, bakes — the possibilities with a simple, ripe mango, are quite literally endless. King of fruits for a reason. But sometimes the best things in life are actually super simple and that's exactly what this low effort mango chia pudding is going to allow you the pleasure of. You'll be making this on repeat for the rest of the summer!

Mango chia pudding

Ingredients: Peeled and sliced mango - 1, chia seeds - 2tbsps, yoghurt - 1 cup, maple syrup or honey - 1tbsp (optional), desiccated coconut - as much as you'd like

Method: Blend the mango pieces and mix them in with the yoghurt and chia seeds. Keep this in a container and refrigerate. The minimum time on this is at least 3 hours (you can plan out your vacation to keep yourself distracted from the fridge!) but leaving the pudding in their to come together overnight will give you best results. Once you finally pull the pudding out of the refrigerator, add a generous layer of desiccated coconut on top and dig right in.

(recipe from Doctor Bowl)

Speaking of that vacation that has been beautifully haunting your daydreams — even a few days of bliss away from the hustle bustle of daily responsibilities can make a world of difference to your mood and mental health. So while this delectable mango chia pudding will keep you momentarily occupied, don't delay booking those tickets longer than you have to. Sometimes, you truly do just NEED a vacation!