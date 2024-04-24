Wait, is THIS the world's most difficult omelette?

If you love eggs for breakfast, but don't have much time to do more than a scrambled egg or fried egg on a weekday morning, make time for a complete indulgence on your day off. Go ahead and make what is known as the 'world's hardest-to-make-egg' - the Omurice, a hybrid between an omelette and fried rice. Omurice is the the world’s most difficult omelette(Shutterstock)

Why it's so special

The carefully-made dish requires skill and patience. It involves first making the eggs into a thin sheet of omelette, ensuring it has a have a creamy, soft-cooked top and then covering this over the fried rice. The rice (to be made separately, can have sautéed chicken and mushroom or even a few veggies that are in your fridge, along with soy sauce).

The tricky part is to be able to fold one side of the omelette to drape it perfectly over the rice in order to get the omurice (also called omuraisu) right. Usually, a squiggle of tomato ketchup is added on top but instead of this, a demi-glace (made with ketchup, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce) can also be used.

Shot to fame online

The egg preparation, once made famous by Kichi Kichi restaurant in Kyoto, has a huge culinary fan following. It has 193K posts on Instagram and counting, with folks sharing videos of the restaurant's founder and head chef Motokichi Yukimura, making it. He does so with a flourish, with artistic, showmanship-like appeal.



Chef Motokichi Yukimura makes an omurice in a video grab by user @dearandrea_ (Instagram)

Some call it a “fun dining experience,” while others have hailed omurice as a “MUST if you visit Kyoto.”







