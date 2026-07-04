Why Wimbledon serves strawberries and cream: History, tradition and price

Every summer, Wimbledon offers a spectacle unlike any other in sport. Immaculate grass courts, players dressed in crisp all-white, the silence before a serve and thousands of bowls of strawberries and cream being enjoyed by spectators have become inseparable. Hosted annually at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon, the tournament is the oldest tennis Grand Slam and one of the most tradition-bound sporting events in the world. While elite tennis takes centre stage, strawberries and cream have become just as iconic as Centre Court, the grass surface and the tournament's strict all-white dress code. The dessert's story, however, predates Wimbledon itself and has everything to do with British summer traditions.

Fresh strawberries topped with rich double cream have been a Wimbledon tradition since the tournament's earliest days.