Why you should have kanji, the miracle winter drink

With the onset of winter, you need to change your diet to eat healthy and prevent diseases. Therefore, maintaining a strong immune system is always a good idea. And you can achieve this by incorporating Kanji into your diet, a typical winter drink that is popular for its many health benefits. Usually made from black carrots, this vibrant red-hued probiotic drink promotes gut health,

Kanji is a fermented and tangy drink popular in northern India, especially in the states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Also known as Kanji Vada, it is usually made from black carrots, this vibrant red-hued probiotic drink promotes gut health, aids weight loss, and aids in digestion. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, it boosts the immune system and keeps the skin hydrated.

It also helps in making bowel movements smoother as it is high in fibre.

Renowned nutritionist and author Rujuta Diwekar shares a quick and easy recipe. She has used beetroot instead of black carrot as they're not easily available.

Here's her recipe:

- 1.5 kg Kaali gajar. Wash, peel, cut in thin finger size.

- Take 2 litre water, add Kaali gajar and heat it very very briefly, don’t bring it to boil.

- Once it cools down, add 2.5 tbsp pisi hui peeli rai, 1 tbsp spoon kashmiri mirch, 1 tbsp salt.

- Transfer to a cheeni mitti martaban and close the lid properly.

- Let the jar sit in the sun for 3-4 days. No need to take it in at night. Don’t open or stir.

- Check flavouring after 3-4 days and add what’s needed. Keep for another day in the sun.

- Kaanji ready by day 5. No need to refrigerate. Make smaller batches and enjoy.