Wimbledon’s sweetest match: Strawberries and cream

Wimbledon isn’t just about epic serves and tiebreaks — it’s also about that iconic snack: strawberries and cream. Scroll through your Instagram feed during the tournament and you’re bound to spot a celeb posing with a bowl of the sweet treat. Scroll through your Instagram feed during the tournament and you’re bound to spot a celeb posing with a bowl of the sweet treat(Photo: Adobe Stock)

But have you ever wondered why this combo is so closely tied to Wimbledon? Well, it’s a true courtside classic, this dreamy duo has been a part of The Championships since the very beginning.

The love story goes way back , we’re talking royal history. Legend has it that Cardinal Thomas Wolsey first whipped up strawberries and cream for a feast in 1509 when King Henry VIII came to visit Hampton Court, just a short hop from where Wimbledon stands today.

Fast-forward a few centuries to 1877: the very first Wimbledon tournament served the treat to 200 spectators, and a tradition was born.

At the 2024 Wimbledon Championships, over 55 tons of Grade 1 English strawberries from Hugh Lowe Farms (just 31.5 miles away) were served—more than 2.5 million berries in total. Paired with 13,241 litres of cream, that added up to 251,405 portions of the iconic Wimbledon treat.

Today, this timeless combo still reigns supreme. As per the official website of Wimbledon, around 200,000 portions are served each year that’s a lot of berries!). It was originally priced at just £2.50 ( ₹265) in 2010 but after 15 years, Wimbledon organisers raised the price to now £2.70 (approx ₹285).