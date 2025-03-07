Women's Day 2025: Delhi restaurants offer special deals and discounts

Women’s Day celebrations are in full swing across the capital, with restaurants and cafes rolling out special brunches, discounts, and unique experiences to honour women on March 8 and beyond. From complimentary cocktails to live music, there’s plenty to look forward to for those planning to make the day extra special.

Dine & Discount: Offers for Women

House of Minar (Gurugram) is offering 25% off on meals, a signature Women’s Day mocktail and a free dessert. Address: M3M IFC, Sector 66, Gurugram; Cost for two: ₹1,800

Chidya Ghar at Roseate House, an all-women-run bar, is offering 50% off on women’s tables till March 9. Address: Asset 10, Hospitality District, IGIA; Cost for two: ₹4,000 (without alcohol)

SAZ (DLF Promenade) is offering 20% off on all cocktails from 8pm onwards, with live music and a pop-up event. Address: DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj II, Vasant Kunj; Cost for two: ₹2,500

Cafe Delhi Heights is celebrating with 20% off on all women’s tables on March 8 across all outlets. Address: All Cafe Delhi Heights all outlets; Cost for two: ₹1,500 + taxes

Neighbourly (Gurugram) is also offering a 20% discount on all women’s tables. Address: M3M, 65th Avenue, Sector 65, Gurugram; Cost for two: ₹1,100 + taxes

Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen is offering an exclusive Sangria offer, available for just ₹399 on March 8th. Address: All Delhi NCR Outlets; Price: ₹2,200

Sip & Celebrate: Complimentary Drinks

Guppy (Lodhi Colony) is offering all women a complimentary cocktail alongside a menu featuring Kimchi Pork Ramen, Spicy Salmon Roll and Chicken Nanban. Address: 28, Main Market, Lodhi Colony, New Delhi; Cost for two: ₹2,500 (without alcohol), ₹3,500 (with alcohol)

Miss Nora (Noida) is welcoming female guests with a complimentary mocktail. Address: 3rd Floor, R Cube Mall, Noida; Cost for two: ₹1,500

Women DJs & Fashion Pop-Ups

Monkey Bar Delhi is turning up the energy with ParaDisco on March 8, a night of live DJ sets, drag performances and exclusive cocktails. The event, curated by DJ and designer Nida Merchant, will feature artists such as Lush Lata, Dr Sangria, and BB Nabi, along with fashion pop-ups and a bar takeover by top mixologists. Address: Monkey Bar, Pocket B-C, Sector C, Vasant Kunj; Cost for two: ₹2,800

Sweet Treats: Free Macarons & Special Cakes

Adding a sweet touch to the celebrations, Harajuku Tokyo Cafe is gifting every female guest a heart-shaped macaron at all four of its Delhi and Gurugram outlets. For those looking for a thoughtful gift, the cafe is also offering special Women’s Day Bento cakes, available for dine-in and online orders. Address: Ambience Mall, Gurugram; Cost for two: ₹1,500

Pampering & Predictions: Nail Art & Tarot Reading

Radisson Blu Greater Noida is extending the celebrations till March 9, featuring a gourmet spread, nail art and tarot reading. Mints Bakehouse & Cafe is offering free coffee or a pastry, while Cross Avenue is giving women a 25% discount on their bill. Address: Radisson Blu Greater Noida; Cost for two: ₹3,999 + taxes