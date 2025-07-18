Caviar Day: Fish in your cocktail? This martini recipe is not for the faint-hearted

Every July, Caviar Day rolls around on July 18 as a celebration of one of the world’s most luxurious delicacies. But what if you're not a caviar enthusiast? What if, instead of appreciating its briny burst on a cracker, you’re more of a cocktail connoisseur than a seafood snacker? Enter: the caviar martini. Caviar martini

This isn’t your average bar order. The caviar martini is an acquired taste, sure, but for anyone who loves exploring new flavour frontiers or making a statement at a house party, it’s a daring way to toast the day. Combining the sharp chill of a classic martini with the salty pop of caviar, it’s rich, textural, and a little bit cheeky — just the right amount of excess. Here’s how to craft a caviar martini at home with a recipe from Cooking with Janica:

The caviar martini

Ingredients: 3 big green olives, 0.25 ounce Caviar, ice, 1 ounce Vermouth, 2 ounce Gin, 0.25 ounce olive brine, ice

Method: Slice the tops off each olive for easier stuffing. Using a non-metal spoon (mother of pearl is ideal), gently scoop the caviar into each olive until they’re full and overflowing. Skewer the olives on a cocktail pick and set aside.

Fill a martini glass with ice and water to chill. In a mixing glass, combine the vermouth, gin, and olive brine with ice. Stir for about 30 seconds until well chilled. Discard the ice water from your martini glass and strain the cocktail into it. Finish by placing the skewer of caviar-stuffed olives across the rim.

Pro tip: Serve immediately and sip slowly, it’s a drink meant to be savoured, not rushed. Whether you're a seafood snob or just looking to shock your palate, the caviar martini is the perfect tribute to Caviar Day.